Russian warships in Philippines for joint exercises

(CNN) Two Russian warships arrived in the Philippines this week as Moscow looks to play a bigger role in the contested South China Sea.

Russian Navy Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov said the Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs and the sea tanker Boris Butomato, which arrived in Manila on Tuesday, would be conducting joint exercises with Philippine forces to fight maritime piracy and terrorism, according to a report from Russia's state-run Sputnik News

The Sputnik report termed the exercises "an unprecedented navy-to-navy contact" between Russia and the Philippines, a former US territory and longtime US ally whose ties with Washington have become strained since President Rodrigo Duterte took office.

Duterte has said his country could look to Russia for military support , including arms purchases, as relations with Washington have soured.

Mikhailov said Russia would look to increase involvement in the South China Sea, where islands and shoals are subject to competing claims from China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.