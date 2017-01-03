(CNN) Time for a long trip along the new silk road.

China sent its first freight train to London earlier this week in what is one of the world's longest train rides.

The train left Yiwu West Railway Station in Zhejiang province Sunday and is headed for the British capital, according to Xinhua, China's state-run news agency

China Railway Express makes small item freight delivery from Yiwu to #London https://t.co/frVRDn7FaQ pic.twitter.com/fn348bD8LW — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) January 3, 2017

The trip will take two and a half weeks and cover almost 8,000 miles.

"This cargo train service highlights important trade partnership between the UK and China post-Brexit," said Oscar Lin, manager of the UK-based Onetwothree Logistics, which is handling customs clearance and distribution for goods on the train, according to state-run China Daily

Read More