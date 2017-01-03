Alfonso Wong, 'Old Master Q' cartoonist, dies at 93

Story highlights "Old Master Q" is one of Asia's best-known comic strips

Hong Kong (CNN) Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, has died, according to the comic's publishing company.

He passed away Sunday of organ failure. He was 93.

Wong's comics were well-known for their witty and lampooning portrayals on a broad range of topics -- from current affairs to the minutiae of daily life in Hong Kong -- and eventually became a hit across Asia.

"My life is like a comic strip, I will make 'Old Master Q' captivate my audience as much as I can," Wong once said, according to OMQ Comics.

Wong started the series in the 1960s under the pen name of Wong Chak, the name of his eldest son.

