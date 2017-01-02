Viral video prompts Myanmar to investigate police brutality against Rohingya villagers

Story highlights The video quickly went viral after it was posted over the weekend

It's not the first video that appears to show alleged abuse by Myanmar authorities

London (CNN) The Myanmar government has launched an investigation into police brutality against members of the Muslim Rohingya minority after video has emerged that appears to show police beating civilians in the west of the country.

The selfie-style video was filmed on November 5, according to the office of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and after it was posted to YouTube on Saturday, quickly went viral.

First investigation into police brutality

It's the first time the government has announced an investigation into police brutality against the Rohingya ethnic minority in the restive Rakhine State since the area was put under lockdown following an attack on border guards in October.

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of turning a blind eye to the Rohingya minority.

Read More