Story highlights Israeli police interview Prime Minister for three hours at his home

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has done nothing wrong

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interrogated Monday night on suspicion of corruption in a criminal investigation authorized by the nation's attorney general.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld released a statement saying Netanyahu was questioned "under caution on the suspicions of receiving benefits."

The term "under caution" refers to the questioning of someone suspected of having committed a crime, with the warning that anything they say or decline to talk about could be used against them in court proceedings.

Police and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit declined to release any further details of the three-hour questioning.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, saying they are politically motivated. Mandelblit said the benefits allegedly came from businessmen.

