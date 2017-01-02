Story highlights The pilot's blood alcohol level was 3 times legal limit, police say

Gate crew reported behavior to co-pilot

London (CNN) A pilot who allegedly passed out in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in Canada was arrested on suspicion of being drunk, police said.

Capt. Miroslav Gronych was "behaving oddly before he became unconscious in the cockpit" on Saturday, Calgary police said. The plane, with 99 passengers and six crew members, was scheduled to fly to Regina before heading to Winnipeg and Cancun, Mexico.

Gronych, a 37-year-old Slovak national in Canada on a work visa, was charged with having control of an aircraft while impaired.

"Initial tests conducted by police indicate the pilot was severely impaired by alcohol," police said in a statement.

Two hours after his arrest, the pilot's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit of .08, Calgary police spokesman Staff Sgt. Paul Stacey said, according to CNN partner CBC News.

Read More