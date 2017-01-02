Planets, moon put on a bright show in the New Year's sky

Story highlights The waning crescent moon and a bright Venus were visible on Jan. 1

For some skywatchers, Mars and Neptune could be seen, too

(CNN) If you ever see a particularly big, bright star in the night sky, chances are it may not be a star at all. It is probably Venus, the brightest planet visible from Earth.

Such was the case on Sunday night, when an especially bright Venus paired up with a waning crescent moon, creating quite a sight for skywatchers.

According to EarthSky , Mars was also visible, although much smaller and not as bright. And for those with a telescope and some astronomical sleuthing skills, a glimpse at Neptune rounded out the planetary pageant.

Admirers took advantage of the sky's Instagrammable moment:

This picture was taken by MaoTing Hsu in Taichung, Taiwan. The top image was taken in Hong Kong, China by B. Yeung.