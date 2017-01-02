Story highlights 4 children die in accidental poisoning

(CNN) Four children died after someone at their home sprayed water on an applied pesticide, causing a reaction that resulted in toxic gas, officials in Amarillo, Texas, said.

At least five other people were hospitalized in Monday's incident.

Fire Capt. Larry Davis said a family member used water to try to wash off the aluminum phosphide, which had been administered before by someone beneath the residence.

The incident preliminarily has been ruled an accidental poisoning.

There were 10 people inside the mobile home at the time of the incident, according to Davis.

