He coached Broncos to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50

(CNN) Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, Gary Kubiak is leaving his position as Denver Broncos head coach.

At a press conference on Monday, an emotional Kubiak said that he was retiring from coaching because the demands of the job were becoming too much for him.

"Coaching is a very demanding business," he said. "Tough business. And I've always prided myself. You know, I've been a head coach for 10 years. And each of us as coaches... we all have a routine. We all have a way we go about doing things, and I've had my routine for a long time. And I've always taken a lot of pride that I could coach a football team, be there for the players, be there for the coaches, be there for the organization, do a game plan, call some plays on Sunday. I've always taken a lot of pride in the fact that I could do all of those things.

"But this year I haven't been able to do that. It's been tough. And for the first time I've had to tell myself, 'Hey, you can't do that anymore.'"

Kubiak, 55, has had more than one health scare in his career. He missed Denver's game on October 13 against the San Diego Chargers because of a complex migraine condition. When he was head coach of the Houston Texans, Kubiak suffered a transient ischemic attack -- commonly known as a mini-stroke -- when he collapsed during a game in 2013.

