(CNN) Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, Gary Kubiak is leaving his position as Denver Broncos head coach.

"As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach," Kubiak said in a statement released Monday morning. "I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.

"I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it's the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos."

Kubiak has had more than one health scare in his career. He missed Denver's game on October 13 against the San Diego Chargers because of a complex migraine condition. When he was head coach of the Houston Texans, Kubiak suffered a transient ischemic attack -- commonly known as a mini-stroke -- when he collapsed during a game in 2013.

"When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed," Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. "But, I understand and respect Gary for doing what's right for him as well as his family."

