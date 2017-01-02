(CNN) The President-elect's incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, clashed Monday with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, casting doubt on a US intelligence assessment that suggests Russia directed hacks on the Democratic National Committee in order to sway the presidential race in favor of Donald Trump.

"This report that everyone keeps talking about is not final," Spicer said, speaking on CNN's "New Day." The "intelligence community is talking about wrapping it up later this week ... the idea that we are jumping to conclusions before we have a final report is frankly irresponsible."

"I know this is frustrating for you that we are doing it in a logical way." Trump spox takes shot at @AlisynCamerota https://t.co/ffqmL8CubK — New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2017

Over the weekend, Trump voiced doubt over the pending report, invoking flawed intelligence from the lead-up to the Iraq War and suggesting someone else could be to blame for the hacks. He also claimed to have inside information on the matter, which he said he would reveal later this week.

"I just want them to be sure, because it's a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure," said Trump, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate. "And if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong."

Trump has repeatedly cast aside the uniform US intelligence assessment from early October that Moscow was behind hacking, even after receiving classified intelligence briefings. Trump's decision puts him at odds with congressional leaders from his own party. The President-elect has scheduled an intelligence briefing midweek on the hacking.

