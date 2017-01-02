How Trump can reshape the federal courts

Story highlights Trump inherits over 100 federal court vacancies

Experts say the incoming President could reshape the federal judiciary

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is poised to cement the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, but he will also play a critical role in reshaping the look of the lower courts as he moves to fill over 100 vacancies in the federal judiciary.

Experts say that the unusually high number of vacancies -- due in part to judicial warfare between the Obama administration and the Republican-led Senate -- could change the face of the courts.

"If President-elect Trump can put a different face on the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeals he could substantially change the course of federal jurisprudence," said Russell Wheeler of the Brookings Institution.

As things stand now, there are 103 vacancies in the appeals and district courts. The Administrative Office of the US Courts defines 38 of those as judicial "emergencies," or those where vacancies have existed for an extended period of time in areas with a high number of filings.

For comparison, President Barack Obama had 59 vacancies when he took office.

