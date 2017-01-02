House GOP guts ethics panel

Story highlights The amendment was proposed by Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte

This move would weaken ethics oversight in Congress

Washington (CNN) House Republicans voted Monday night in favor of a proposal that would weaken Congress' outside ethics watchdog and remove its independence.

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte's proposal would place the independent Office of Congressional Ethics -- an initial watchdog for House members but without power to punish members -- under oversight of those very lawmakers.

This will now be included in a larger rules package that will be voted on in the full House of Representatives Tuesday.

Goodlatte argued that changing the ethics review process "strengthens the mission" of the office and it will remain the panel to review potential rules violations.

"It also improves upon due process rights for individuals under investigation, as well as witnesses called to testify. The (ethics office) has a serious and important role in the House, and this amendment does nothing to impede their work," Goodlatte said in a written statement Monday evening.

