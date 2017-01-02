Missile boast puts North Korea threat on Trump's front burner

Washington (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has put the world on notice that he aims to present US President-elect Donald Trump with his first international crisis.

The autocratic 32-year-old leader declared in a televised New Year's Day speech that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile: a rocket that can be equipped with nuclear weapons and is powerful enough to reach any part of the US.

While US officials and military experts doubt many of Kim's boasts, Trump may very well have to deal with an ICBM test and confront the danger Pyongyang poses to international stability.

The hermit nation poses a unique threat. While the nuclear nations of China and Russia are both pushing back against US power across the globe, they are more integrated into the international system and neither is as erratic or threatening. This all moves Pyongyang to Trump's front burner as a simmering problem that might soon boil over.

Kim declared Sunday that his goal was "to cope against the vicious threats for nuclear war by the Imperialists," a sinister nod to the US and its Asian allies

North Korea has been steadily working to improve its missile and weapons capability, conducting a fifth nuclear test in September.

American analysts say there are still questions about Pyongyang's claims of technological advances -- particularly to key elements required to deliver a nuclear payload -- but the picture is still worrisome.

"It's a very real and growing threat," said Bruce Klinger, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation. "Think Don Corleone, but with nuclear weapons."

North Korea might be easy to ridicule as "the funny little country, with the funny little guy, with the funny little hairstyle out of Jersey Shore," that can't even provide electricity to its people, Klingner said. But "North Korea is a multi-spectrum threat to the US, its allies and international peace and security."

"This is the worst regime in the world trying to acquire the worst weapons in the world and the means to reach the US with them," Victor Cha, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said of North Korea. "In terms of a direct threat to American security, this is it."

Russian, Chinese threats differ

He said that threat is different than that from major powers Russia and China.

"With Russia and China, we're mutually deterred" because of nuclear capabilities, he explained. "With North Korea, you just don't know what this guy is going to do."

Pyongyang has a million-man army poised along the border with South Korea, where US forces are based. The state engages in massive counterfeiting operations of the US $100 bill and in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. US security officials place it in the top five cyber threats worldwide. It has an estimated 16 to 20 nuclear weapons and is steadily working to miniaturize them and improve the range and accuracy of missiles to deliver them.

North Korea's new boast about an ICBM that could deliver those weapons to the US comes as Washington is undergoing a leadership transition -- always a fragile time -- and South Korea is in political disarray, with its president temporarily stripped of her powers because of corruption charges and facing a court ruling on whether she should be reinstated or removed from office.

Kim sees 2017 as "an opportune time" to complete development of a nuclear weapon because of these leadership challenges, according to a high-level North Korean diplomat who recently defected to South Korea. Kim is "determined" to complete development of a nuclear weapon by the end of 2017, the diplomat said at a December press briefing, according to Yonhap news agency.

"This is not just saber-rattling to get attention," Cha said. "This is an actual military goal they're seeking."

And they're well on their way, despite repeated international attempts over decades to slow Pyongyang's program through sanctions and diplomacy. North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests in 2016 and a satellite launch that experts call a sign that it has cleared significant hurdles toward ICBM technology.

It has already notched other potentially lethal successes.

Pyongyang fired a submarine-based ballistic missile in August, a weapon that South Korea has no viable defense against, said Klingner, a former chief of the CIA's Korea branch. After the test, the South Korean defense ministry revised its estimate on the North's ability to deploy submarine-launched missiles from around four years to as little as a year.

The country likely already has working nuclear warheads for its Nodong medium-range ballistic missile, which threatens all of South Korea and Japan, experts say.

And Pyongyang's intermediate range missile, the Musudan, can hit Guam, the location of a major US military base and a critical node in the defense of the western Pacific Ocean. It isn't clear whether North Korea has the ability to put a nuclear warhead on the Musudan yet.

The ICBM would be the next level up, putting the continental US within Pyongyang's deadly reach. US four star generals, including Gen. Vincent Brooks, who leads US forces in South Korea, and Gen. Harry Harris, head of US Pacific Command, say North Korea is nearing that capability. Other experts don't think Pyongyang is quite there yet, but say it likely will be within Trump's first term.

Struggling to deliver nukes

Bruce Bennett, a a senior defense analyst at the Rand Corporation, says that despite North Korea's apparent progress on a warhead, it doesn't yet have good enough missile and rocket technology to deliver a nuke.

A key question is whether they have the technology that would allow the missiles to re-enter the atmosphere. North Koreans have this capability for the intermediate range Musudan missile, which can hit South Korea and Japan. It's a harder technological feat to achieve re-entry capability for an ICBM, which is subject to higher temperatures and greater velocities.

For now, US military officials told CNN that they assess that North Korea still hasn't mastered that technology or key elements of firing and fuzing a weapon.

"They're likely further along than many experts and pundits give them credit for," according to Klingner. "We may not know where they are on that path, but we know they're on it."

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang International Cinema House –



(above) "A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang's brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set." More: Photographer Raphael Olivier recently went on an architecture tour of Pyongyang. Scroll through the gallery to see and read his thoughts about each building he photographed.(above) "A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang's brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set." Hide Caption 1 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Ryugyong Hotel – "This hotel is probably the most emblematic building of Pyongyang and is still undergoing construction. Towering over the city at 330 meters (1082 feet) high, its infrastructure is made entirely of concrete which gives this solid futurist look -- like a very heavy spaceship that will never take off." Hide Caption 2 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang metro – "One of the deepest metro systems in the world, it is accessed by very long and steep escalators. It is also used as a bomb shelter due to its depth." Hide Caption 3 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Changgwang-won Health Complex – "One of multiple pools as well as saunas, spas, massage rooms and barber shops in the complex. Completed in 1981, it showcases pure modernist architectural features and very carefully arranged interiors, notably the tile work." Hide Caption 4 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang The Workers Party Foundation Monument – "Completed in 1995, this monument is quite a recent structure yet very much follows the architectural line of Pyongyang. It's made from raw granite stone and radiates harshness, struggle and strength." Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Changgwang-won health complex – "Atrium view of the Changgwang-won health complex. The building's circular form made of raw concrete reflect a socialist modernist style. The tips of the Ice Rink and Ryugyong Hotel can be seen in the background." Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Two Sisters Monument – "This sits on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two women symbolize the two Koreas and the desire of reunification. Like many other monuments in the country, it is made from solid granite stone." Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Sports Village – "This is a street in Pyongyang dedicated to sports with numerous specialized stadiums including volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, badminton, football or pictured here, wrestling." Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Overpass – "A remote piece of modernist architecture used only as a quick stop for tourists on the way to visit the DMZ. It stays quiet most of the time with very little traffic passing through but has a warm presence of its own and sits with dignity in the empty landscape." Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Ice Rink – "Completed in 1982, the ice rink has a very retro feel while still retaining a futuristic edge." Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Ice Rink Interior – "Enthusiasts of various levels practice their skating skills, under the vast conical roof and surrounded by warm harmonious colors." Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Central Youth Hall – "A multi-function space for the youth to practice music, dancing, theater and other activities. Yet another good example of brutalist architecture." Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang International Cinema House – The cinema complex is mostly out of service and only used for special occasions such as the Pyongyang International Film Festival, held every two years. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Dressing room of a private sauna, Changgwang-won health complex – "Dressing room of a private sauna at the Changgwang-won health complex, featuring beautiful green tile work with black floor, matching the unique vintage tones of the city." Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang A barbershop inside Changgwang-won health complex – "The shop follows the curve of the building, and is full of vintage design elements such as the pattern-printed flooring and wallpaper on the chairs and even the staff uniforms." Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang A building in central Pyongyang – "The gray, minimal, and textured facade with grid-like windows was built by the Russians while helping North Korea to rebuild its capital after the Korean War. It seemingly has seen many winters, just like the people of this nation." Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Koryo Hotel – "Pyongyang's most iconic hotel, is an extravagant 45-story high twin-tower building topped by two revolving restaurants, although only one is open. This is the view from one onto the other just after sunset, sitting 140 meters (460 feet) above the city." Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Golden Lane Bowling Alley – "This venue is a rare opportunity for tourists to mix with locals in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The decor is superb as any bowling arena should be, with a subtle gradient orange backdrop and remarkable flowery carpet." Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang View of East Pyongyang – "A view of the capital's east seen from Juche Tower. Here the homogenous design of the city and absence of visual pollution from commercial advertising become apparent -- as well as the very linear and raw structures of most buildings." Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Residential building in Pyongyang – "A classical Pyongyang tower made with modernist round shapes, painted pistachio green with hints of salmon pink. It's perfectly in line with the pastel tones favored throughout the city." Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Grand Theatre –



To see more of Olivier's work, visit his "The North Korean Revolutionary Opera is performed at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, which exhibits a unique mix of socialist modernist architecture with Korean influences."To see more of Olivier's work, visit his website Hide Caption 21 of 21

Kim boasted in his New Year's remarks that his country has successfully tested a variety of ICMB technologies. "Research and development of the cutting-edge tech weapons are actively progressing and strengthening our defense capabilities, including last-stage preparation of tests for intercontinental ballistic rocket launch have been continuously succeeding," he declared.

If the young leader goes ahead, an ICMB test would be a flagrant violation of numerous United Nations resolutions and beg a response from Trump.

The President-elect has called Kim a "maniac," but has also said he would sit down and negotiate with him, a break from long-standing international norms.

A test would also deepen worries in South Korea and Japan, already rattled by suggestions from candidate Trump that the US should cover less of their defense and, in another violation of international norms, that they should develop their own nuclear programs.

Increasing tension with China

And it would immediately increase tensions between the US and North Korea's closest ally China, which Trump has suggested has "total control" over Pyongyang.

If China won't rein North Korea in, Trump has suggested the US should "make trade very difficult" with Beijing. He has also suggested that he would have China assassinate the North Korean leader to make him "disappear in one form or another very quickly."

Cha said the decision to stop North Korea from reaching the point where it could deter the US by threatening Honolulu or Los Angeles with destruction will be a personal one that the President-elect will likely have to make. While some experts estimate Pyongyang will have an ICBM by 2020, Cha thinks it will be sooner.

"If the President decides this can't stand, then all kinds of options open up for him" to take action, Cha said, including significant shifts in the US force posture in Asia and exerting greater pressure on China.