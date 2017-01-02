Conway defends Trump over hacking statements

Story highlights Conway says Trump will receive an intelligence briefing this week

Washington (CNN) Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, defended Monday his statements questioning Russia's role in hacking aimed to influence the 2016 election.

"The President-elect receives intelligence briefings that you and I are not privy to, Anderson," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360." "Additionally, he just is noting there are unnamed sources, people talking to the press, instead of attending House Intelligence committee briefings where they have been invited."

Trump stands apart from the US intelligence community over whether Russia was behind the hacking aimed at meddling with the US election.

"It could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he told reporters on New Year's Eve. Asked to describe what undisclosed information he knew, Trump said: "You'll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday."

