Pelosi's Obamacare plea: 'Take a second look'

Washington (CNN) House Democrats who ushered President Barack Obama's health care reforms into law say they failed to sell it from the start.

Now, as congressional Republicans prepare to repeal the law, Democrats are asking voters to "take a second look."

On a call Monday with top Democrats, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said one thing she would have done differently on health care reform from the start was "message it in a much stronger way."

Pelosi, who as speaker presided over the House when Obamacare became law, stressed that millions of Americans now enjoy the law's benefits and said Democrats are focusing in the coming weeks on emphasizing the law's individual provisions.

"I would just say to the American people: Take a second look," Pelosi said.

