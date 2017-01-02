Breaking News

Get ready for another year of global tumult

By Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 7:09 AM ET, Mon January 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump split T1
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump split T1

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump promises to reveal info on hacking

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Washington (CNN)The political tumult that rocked the world in 2016 might be an appetizer for 2017.

Crucial elections loom this year in France and Germany, where the same anti-establishment backlash that produced Donald Trump and Brexit could offer an opening to nationalist leaders who oppose Muslim immigration and further erode the European unity that has been a signature of the post-World War II era.
Populism: What next after Trump and Brexit?
Populism: What next after Trump and Brexit?

    JUST WATCHED

    Populism: What next after Trump and Brexit?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Populism: What next after Trump and Brexit? 02:30
The Middle East is spiraling deeper into the mire of fraying borders and sectarian disorder while violence in places such Syria is unleashing a tide of desperate refugees that is destabilizing Europe. Meanwhile, rising powers such as China, Russia and Iran are closely watching the developments to determine whether the convulsions in the West give them an opening to advance their own interests.
    2016: The year in pictures
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    &lt;strong&gt;January 1:&lt;/strong&gt; Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana beach during New Year&#39;s celebrations in Rio de Janeiro.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 1: Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 5: &lt;/strong&gt;Conservationists examine a tranquilized orangutan during a rescue-and-release operation in Sungai Magkutub, Indonesia. Orangutans were being relocated after they lost their habitat to forest fires in 2015.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 5: Conservationists examine a tranquilized orangutan during a rescue-and-release operation in Sungai Magkutub, Indonesia. Orangutans were being relocated after they lost their habitat to forest fires in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 5:&lt;/strong&gt; With tears running down his cheeks, US President Barack Obama talks about the victims of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2012/12/us/sandy-hook-timeline/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Sandy Hook school shooting&lt;/a&gt; during a White House news conference. &quot;Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad,&quot; Obama said, referring to the 2012 massacre that killed 26 people in Connecticut. Obama, calling for a national &quot;sense of urgency,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/05/politics/obama-executive-action-gun-control/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unveiled a series of executive actions on guns,&lt;/a&gt; including expanded background checks.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 5: With tears running down his cheeks, US President Barack Obama talks about the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting during a White House news conference. "Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," Obama said, referring to the 2012 massacre that killed 26 people in Connecticut. Obama, calling for a national "sense of urgency," unveiled a series of executive actions on guns, including expanded background checks.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Drug lord Joaquin &quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman is escorted by soldiers at a federal hangar in Mexico City. Members of Mexico&#39;s navy caught Guzman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/americas/el-chapo-captured-mexico/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in an early morning raid&lt;/a&gt; in the coastal city of Los Mochis, a senior law enforcement official told CNN. Mexico &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/09/americas/el-chapo-captured-mexico/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;planned to extradite Guzman to the United States, &lt;/a&gt;where he faces drug trafficking charges connected to his cartel, authorities said. He had been on the run since escaping from a Mexican prison in July 2015.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 8: Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at a federal hangar in Mexico City. Members of Mexico's navy caught Guzman in an early morning raid in the coastal city of Los Mochis, a senior law enforcement official told CNN. Mexico planned to extradite Guzman to the United States, where he faces drug trafficking charges connected to his cartel, authorities said. He had been on the run since escaping from a Mexican prison in July 2015.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Russian President Vladimir Putin, top, trains with his country&#39;s judo team in Sochi, Russia.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin, top, trains with his country's judo team in Sochi, Russia.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman with a David Bowie tattoo poses in front of a Bowie mural in London. The rock legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/11/entertainment/david-bowie-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died a day earlier&lt;/a&gt; after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 11: A woman with a David Bowie tattoo poses in front of a Bowie mural in London. The rock legend died a day earlier after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 11: &lt;/strong&gt;Andrew Watson, a resident of Flint, Michigan, drops to the floor in tears outside the doors to Flint&#39;s City Council. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was holding a news conference there about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2016/05/health/focus-on-flint/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the city&#39;s water crisis.&lt;/a&gt; Snyder had declared a state of emergency three months after high lead levels were detected in Flint children.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 11: Andrew Watson, a resident of Flint, Michigan, drops to the floor in tears outside the doors to Flint's City Council. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was holding a news conference there about the city's water crisis. Snyder had declared a state of emergency three months after high lead levels were detected in Flint children.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 12:&lt;/strong&gt; A picture released by Sepahnews, the media arm for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, shows the Iranian Navy capturing 10 American sailors. The sailors were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/12/politics/10-u-s-sailors-in-iranian-custody/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;briefly detained&lt;/a&gt; after traveling into Iranian territorial waters. A report released in June by military investigators found that the 10 sailors &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/30/politics/iran-navy-capture-investigation-report/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;suffered from &quot;failed leadership&quot;&lt;/a&gt; on a mission that was plagued by mistakes from beginning to end.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 12: A picture released by Sepahnews, the media arm for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, shows the Iranian Navy capturing 10 American sailors. The sailors were briefly detained after traveling into Iranian territorial waters. A report released in June by military investigators found that the 10 sailors suffered from "failed leadership" on a mission that was plagued by mistakes from beginning to end.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 16:&lt;/strong&gt; A horseman jumps over a bonfire during the annual Las Luminarias festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. In honor of Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, horses are traditionally ridden through bonfires to purify and protect them in the year ahead.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 16: A horseman jumps over a bonfire during the annual Las Luminarias festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. In honor of Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, horses are traditionally ridden through bonfires to purify and protect them in the year ahead.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 22:&lt;/strong&gt; The Turkish coast guard helps migrants after their boat toppled en route to Greece. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/world/gallery/europes-refugee-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europe&#39;s migration crisis in 25 photos&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 22: The Turkish coast guard helps migrants after their boat toppled en route to Greece. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Hide Caption
    10 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 25:&lt;/strong&gt; A person walks their dog past a dead sperm whale in Skegness, England. Three whales&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/25/europe/whales-beached-england/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; washed up on the beach&lt;/a&gt; over the weekend. Experts believe they may have washed ashore while hunting.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 25: A person walks their dog past a dead sperm whale in Skegness, England. Three whales washed up on the beach over the weekend. Experts believe they may have washed ashore while hunting.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;January 30:&lt;/strong&gt; Jose Wesley, a baby born with microcephaly, cries in Bonito, Brazil. Microcephaly is a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/26/health/gallery/zika-virus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;An outbreak of the Zika virus&lt;/a&gt; was linked to a surge of babies with the birth defect.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    January 30: Jose Wesley, a baby born with microcephaly, cries in Bonito, Brazil. Microcephaly is a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development. An outbreak of the Zika virus was linked to a surge of babies with the birth defect.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Comedian Bill Cosby, second from left, leaves a courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, after a preliminary hearing. Cosby &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/24/us/bill-cosby-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault&lt;/a&gt; from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. She was the first of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Cosby has denied the allegations.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 2: Comedian Bill Cosby, second from left, leaves a courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, after a preliminary hearing. Cosby faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. She was the first of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Cosby has denied the allegations.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Dancers take part in a dress rehearsal of &quot;Swan Lake&quot; before it opened at the Joyce Theater in New York.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 2: Dancers take part in a dress rehearsal of "Swan Lake" before it opened at the Joyce Theater in New York.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Riot police in Athens, Greece, try to avoid a Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters during a nationwide strike. Clashes broke out as tens of thousands of people protested pension reforms that were part of the country&#39;s latest economic bailout.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 4: Riot police in Athens, Greece, try to avoid a Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters during a nationwide strike. Clashes broke out as tens of thousands of people protested pension reforms that were part of the country's latest economic bailout.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Beyonce sings during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/07/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-halftime-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.&lt;/a&gt; Her performance -- with dancers in Black Panther-like attire -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/09/entertainment/beyonce-boycott-super-bowl-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;didn&#39;t sit well with everyone.&lt;/a&gt; Others praised the pop star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/08/politics/beyonce-super-bowl-black-lives-matter/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for the political messages&lt;/a&gt; in her new single &quot;Formation.&quot;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 7: Beyonce sings during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show. Her performance -- with dancers in Black Panther-like attire -- didn't sit well with everyone. Others praised the pop star for the political messages in her new single "Formation."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Odka, a contortionist, promotes the Cirque Berserk show in London.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 8: Odka, a contortionist, promotes the Cirque Berserk show in London.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 10:&lt;/strong&gt; A wild elephant &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/10/world/gallery/wild-elephant-india/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wandered into the Indian town of Siliguri,&lt;/a&gt; trampling parked cars and motorbikes before being tranquilized by wildlife officials.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 10: A wild elephant wandered into the Indian town of Siliguri, trampling parked cars and motorbikes before being tranquilized by wildlife officials.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 11:&lt;/strong&gt; People show their support for those occupying the headquarters of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge. The federal building in Oregon &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/11/us/oregon-standoff/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was occupied by armed protesters for 41 days&lt;/a&gt; until the last remaining ones surrendered to authorities.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 11: People show their support for those occupying the headquarters of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge. The federal building in Oregon was occupied by armed protesters for 41 days until the last remaining ones surrendered to authorities.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 12:&lt;/strong&gt; Rebels attack the Syrian regime&#39;s headquarters in the villages of Nubul and al-Zahraa. Earlier this year, a U.N. envoy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unmultimedia.org/radio/english/2016/04/syria-envoy-claims-400000-have-died-in-syria-conflict/#.WBJ3wOkctWa&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated that 400,000 Syrians have likely been killed&lt;/a&gt; in the civil war that started in April 2011.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 12: Rebels attack the Syrian regime's headquarters in the villages of Nubul and al-Zahraa. Earlier this year, a U.N. envoy estimated that 400,000 Syrians have likely been killed in the civil war that started in April 2011.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 16:&lt;/strong&gt; The chair of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is draped in black in Washington. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/13/politics/supreme-court-justice-antonin-scalia-dies-at-79/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He died several days earlier&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 79.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 16: The chair of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is draped in black in Washington. He died several days earlier at the age of 79.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 16:&lt;/strong&gt; A diamond is studied in Ramat Gan, Israel. International Diamond Week attracted buyers from all over the world.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 16: A diamond is studied in Ramat Gan, Israel. International Diamond Week attracted buyers from all over the world.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 21:&lt;/strong&gt; A chicken tries to eat a dead rat on a ranch in Roseburg, Oregon.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 21: A chicken tries to eat a dead rat on a ranch in Roseburg, Oregon.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 24:&lt;/strong&gt; The APEX telescope in Chile released &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/24/world/milky-way-southern-hemisphere-map-irpt/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a map of the Milky Way&lt;/a&gt; that gave astronomers a detailed look at the cold, dense gas from which stars are born in our galaxy. It&#39;s the first image of its kind to be captured at the submillimeter wavelengths between infrared light and radio waves.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 24: The APEX telescope in Chile released a map of the Milky Way that gave astronomers a detailed look at the cold, dense gas from which stars are born in our galaxy. It's the first image of its kind to be captured at the submillimeter wavelengths between infrared light and radio waves.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 27:&lt;/strong&gt; A member of the Ku Klux Klan fights a man for an American flag during a KKK rally in Anaheim, California. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/27/us/kkk-rally-in-anaheim-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Violence broke out&lt;/a&gt; between KKK members and counterprotesters, leaving five people injured and 13 people arrested, authorities said.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 27: A member of the Ku Klux Klan fights a man for an American flag during a KKK rally in Anaheim, California. Violence broke out between KKK members and counterprotesters, leaving five people injured and 13 people arrested, authorities said.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 28:&lt;/strong&gt; Leonardo DiCaprio hugs his friend, former &quot;Titanic&quot; co-star Kate Winslet, at the Academy Awards. DiCaprio won the best-actor Oscar -- the first of his career -- for his role in &quot;The Revenant.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/29/entertainment/gallery/oscars-winners-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all the winners&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 28: Leonardo DiCaprio hugs his friend, former "Titanic" co-star Kate Winslet, at the Academy Awards. DiCaprio won the best-actor Oscar -- the first of his career -- for his role in "The Revenant." See all the winners
    Hide Caption
    26 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;February 29: &lt;/strong&gt;Otto Frederick Warmbier, an American college student detained in North Korea, bows during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/28/asia/north-korea-otto-warmbier/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a news conference&lt;/a&gt; in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier was accused of trying to steal a political banner that was hanging from the walls of his Pyongyang hotel. In a video supplied to CNN, Warmbier was seen sobbing and pleading for forgiveness. Warmbier&#39;s parents asked the North Korean government to accept his apology and &quot;consider his youth and make an important humanitarian gesture by allowing him to return to his loved ones.&quot; But in March, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/16/asia/north-korea-warmbier-sentenced/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Warmbier was sentenced&lt;/a&gt; to 15 years of hard labor.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    February 29: Otto Frederick Warmbier, an American college student detained in North Korea, bows during a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier was accused of trying to steal a political banner that was hanging from the walls of his Pyongyang hotel. In a video supplied to CNN, Warmbier was seen sobbing and pleading for forgiveness. Warmbier's parents asked the North Korean government to accept his apology and "consider his youth and make an important humanitarian gesture by allowing him to return to his loved ones." But in March, Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 2:&lt;/strong&gt; NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is helped off the Soyuz space capsule after he and two Russian cosmonauts landed in the Kazakhstan desert. Kelly &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/01/us/astronaut-scott-kelly-one-year-mission-ending/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spent nearly a year&lt;/a&gt; on the International Space Station. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/15/us/gallery/scott-kelly-space-photos-astronaut/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See his best photos from space&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 2: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is helped off the Soyuz space capsule after he and two Russian cosmonauts landed in the Kazakhstan desert. Kelly spent nearly a year on the International Space Station. See his best photos from space
    Hide Caption
    28 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 4:&lt;/strong&gt; A snowy owl looks into a camera at an animal park in Neumunster, Germany.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 4: A snowy owl looks into a camera at an animal park in Neumunster, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 9:&lt;/strong&gt; The casket of Nancy Reagan lies in repose at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The former first lady &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/06/politics/nancy-reagan-dies-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died March 6&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 94.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 9: The casket of Nancy Reagan lies in repose at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The former first lady died March 6 at the age of 94.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 15:&lt;/strong&gt; A girl meets an animatronic panda bear in London.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 15: A girl meets an animatronic panda bear in London.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 16:&lt;/strong&gt; A model presents a creation by designer Yoshikazu Yamagata during Tokyo Fashion Week.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 16: A model presents a creation by designer Yoshikazu Yamagata during Tokyo Fashion Week.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up the arm of US President Barack Obama at the end of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/21/politics/obama-cuban-raul-castro/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint news conference&lt;/a&gt; in Havana, Cuba. Though they both acknowledged deep disagreements on human rights, political prisoners and economic reforms, the two leaders found common ground on the topic of the economic embargo on Cuba, which both want lifted. Obama went so far as to declare that &quot;the embargo&#39;s going to end,&quot; though he couldn&#39;t say when.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 21: Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up the arm of US President Barack Obama at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba. Though they both acknowledged deep disagreements on human rights, political prisoners and economic reforms, the two leaders found common ground on the topic of the economic embargo on Cuba, which both want lifted. Obama went so far as to declare that "the embargo's going to end," though he couldn't say when.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 22:&lt;/strong&gt; Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility. A subway station in the city was also targeted in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/24/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;terrorist attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds more. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2016/03/world/faces-of-fear-brussels/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Faces of fear and hope in Brussels&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 22: Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds more. Faces of fear and hope in Brussels
    Hide Caption
    34 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 23:&lt;/strong&gt; A man sits near the top of a sequoia tree in downtown Seattle. Authorities were alerted to the man on March 22, and he was still clinging to its branches nearly a day later. He eventually came down and was charged with malicious mischief, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/crime/seattles-tree-climbing-man-booked-into-jail/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the Seattle Times.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 23: A man sits near the top of a sequoia tree in downtown Seattle. Authorities were alerted to the man on March 22, and he was still clinging to its branches nearly a day later. He eventually came down and was charged with malicious mischief, according to the Seattle Times.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 24:&lt;/strong&gt; A dinosaur balloon floats through Petah Tikva, Israel, during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 24: A dinosaur balloon floats through Petah Tikva, Israel, during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 24:&lt;/strong&gt; A reveler&#39;s face is smeared with colored powder as he dances during Holi celebrations in Gauhati, India. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 24: A reveler's face is smeared with colored powder as he dances during Holi celebrations in Gauhati, India. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Smoke rises in Palmyra, Syria, where the Syrian army was battling ISIS militants. Syrian forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/27/world/gallery/retaking-palmyra/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recaptured the city&lt;/a&gt; a couple days later. It had been in ISIS&#39; hands for months.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 25: Smoke rises in Palmyra, Syria, where the Syrian army was battling ISIS militants. Syrian forces recaptured the city a couple days later. It had been in ISIS' hands for months.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 25:&lt;/strong&gt; US Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was seeking the Democratic Party&#39;s presidential nomination, smiles at a bird after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/25/politics/bernie-sanders-bird-portland-oregon-symbolism/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;it landed on his podium&lt;/a&gt; in Portland, Oregon.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 25: US Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was seeking the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, smiles at a bird after it landed on his podium in Portland, Oregon.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 27:&lt;/strong&gt; Migrants gather for a party at the border station of Idomeni, Greece.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 27: Migrants gather for a party at the border station of Idomeni, Greece.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 30: &lt;/strong&gt;Doug Ford cries into his mother&#39;s coat as he watches the casket of his father, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, being placed into a hearse. Rob Ford &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/22/us/rob-ford-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died of cancer&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 46.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 30: Doug Ford cries into his mother's coat as he watches the casket of his father, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, being placed into a hearse. Rob Ford died of cancer at the age of 46.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;March 31: &lt;/strong&gt;Rescue workers and volunteers try to free people trapped under a collapsed overpass in Kolkata, India. More than a dozen people were killed and many more were missing after the overpass, which was under construction, collapsed in a congested area of the city.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    March 31: Rescue workers and volunteers try to free people trapped under a collapsed overpass in Kolkata, India. More than a dozen people were killed and many more were missing after the overpass, which was under construction, collapsed in a congested area of the city.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Dash, a bichon frise, gets a makeover from Melanie Newman, a dog groomer in Melbourne.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 14: Dash, a bichon frise, gets a makeover from Melanie Newman, a dog groomer in Melbourne.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 14: &lt;/strong&gt;A chimpanzee screams at a worker in Sendai, Japan, after it climbed an electric pole to avoid being captured. The chimp escaped from a zoo in Sendai and was on the loose for nearly two hours.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 14: A chimpanzee screams at a worker in Sendai, Japan, after it climbed an electric pole to avoid being captured. The chimp escaped from a zoo in Sendai and was on the loose for nearly two hours.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 17:&lt;/strong&gt; Rescue workers search for missing people after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/16/asia/japan-earthquake/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a magnitude-7.0 earthquake&lt;/a&gt; caused a landslide in Japan&#39;s Kumamoto Prefecture. A magnitude-6.2 quake rattled the area two days earlier.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 17: Rescue workers search for missing people after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake caused a landslide in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture. A magnitude-6.2 quake rattled the area two days earlier.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 18: &lt;/strong&gt;People try to rescue horses along Cypress Creek after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/19/us/houston-texas-flooding/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more than a foot of rain fell in parts of Houston,&lt;/a&gt; submerging subdivisions and several interstate highways.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 18: People try to rescue horses along Cypress Creek after more than a foot of rain fell in parts of Houston, submerging subdivisions and several interstate highways.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 19:&lt;/strong&gt; Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, center, attends the closing ceremonies of a Cuban Communist Party gathering in Havana, Cuba. Castro formally stepped down in 2008, and his brother Raul, right, is now President. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/05/world/gallery/fidel-castro/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fidel Castro&lt;/a&gt; died in November at age 90.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 19: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, center, attends the closing ceremonies of a Cuban Communist Party gathering in Havana, Cuba. Castro formally stepped down in 2008, and his brother Raul, right, is now President. Fidel Castro died in November at age 90.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 19:&lt;/strong&gt; A man in Chacras, Ecuador, investigates a road that collapsed after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/20/americas/ecuador-earthquake/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.&lt;/a&gt; It was the strongest earthquake to hit Ecuador in decades. Hundreds of people were killed.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 19: A man in Chacras, Ecuador, investigates a road that collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. It was the strongest earthquake to hit Ecuador in decades. Hundreds of people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 19:&lt;/strong&gt; Four generations of British royalty are seen in this photo released by the Royal Mail, which put out a new set of stamps to commemorate the 90th birthday of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/03/europe/gallery/queen-elizabeth-ii/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Queen Elizabeth II.&lt;/a&gt; Seen with the Queen, from left, are her son Prince Charles; her great-grandson, Prince George; and her grandson Prince William.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 19: Four generations of British royalty are seen in this photo released by the Royal Mail, which put out a new set of stamps to commemorate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. Seen with the Queen, from left, are her son Prince Charles; her great-grandson, Prince George; and her grandson Prince William.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 23: &lt;/strong&gt;The Solar Impulse 2 flies over San Francisco. The solar-powered airplane, flying around the world without a single drop of fuel, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/24/travel/solar-impulse-2-plane-california/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;landed in California&lt;/a&gt; after a two-and-a-half-day flight across the Pacific Ocean.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 23: The Solar Impulse 2 flies over San Francisco. The solar-powered airplane, flying around the world without a single drop of fuel, landed in California after a two-and-a-half-day flight across the Pacific Ocean.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 23:&lt;/strong&gt; A Prince fan touches a wall at a venue where the late musician often performed in Minneapolis. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/21/entertainment/gallery/prince-rogers-nelson/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The iconic musician&lt;/a&gt; died two days earlier at the age of 57. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/02/health/prince-death-opioid-overdose/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Toxicology tests in June&lt;/a&gt; concluded that the entertainer died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to a report by the Midwest Medical Examiner&#39;s Office.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 23: A Prince fan touches a wall at a venue where the late musician often performed in Minneapolis. The iconic musician died two days earlier at the age of 57. Toxicology tests in June concluded that the entertainer died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to a report by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 28:&lt;/strong&gt; New Volkswagen cars are parked at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 28: New Volkswagen cars are parked at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 28:&lt;/strong&gt; A police officer reacts during a clash with protesters in Lyon, France. People were protesting proposed reforms to the country&#39;s labor laws, and strikes forced cancellations and delays at two airports serving Paris.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 28: A police officer reacts during a clash with protesters in Lyon, France. People were protesting proposed reforms to the country's labor laws, and strikes forced cancellations and delays at two airports serving Paris.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;April 30:&lt;/strong&gt; US President Barack Obama drops the microphone after speaking at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents&#39; Association. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/30/politics/white-house-correspondents-dinner-obama-best-lines/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Obama&#39;s 10 best lines&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    April 30: US President Barack Obama drops the microphone after speaking at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association. Obama's 10 best lines
    Hide Caption
    54 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 7:&lt;/strong&gt; A wildfire &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/05/world/gallery/canada-wildfire-fort-mcmurray/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rips through the forest&lt;/a&gt; near Fort McMurray, Alberta. More than 88,000 people were forced to flee their homes.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 7: A wildfire rips through the forest near Fort McMurray, Alberta. More than 88,000 people were forced to flee their homes.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 9: &lt;/strong&gt;A bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 9: A bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 16:&lt;/strong&gt; An opposition protester yells as he is beaten by riot police in Nairobi, Kenya. Police in Kenya&#39;s capital &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/17/africa/kenya-police-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;came under fire&lt;/a&gt; for what critics said was a heavy-handed response to a largely peaceful opposition protest. Kenya&#39;s police chief called for an internal investigation, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 16: An opposition protester yells as he is beaten by riot police in Nairobi, Kenya. Police in Kenya's capital came under fire for what critics said was a heavy-handed response to a largely peaceful opposition protest. Kenya's police chief called for an internal investigation, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 17:&lt;/strong&gt; Plebes from the US Naval Academy perform situps with a 12-foot log on top of them during the annual Sea Trials training exercise.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 17: Plebes from the US Naval Academy perform situps with a 12-foot log on top of them during the annual Sea Trials training exercise.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 21:&lt;/strong&gt; A horse nuzzles Vietnam veteran Roberto Gonzales outside a VA hospital in San Antonio. Gonzales, a disabled horse trainer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/23/health/dying-veteran-reunited-with-horses-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wanted to spend some of his precious final moments with two of his beloved friends:&lt;/a&gt; his horses, Ringo and Sugar. He died two days later.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 21: A horse nuzzles Vietnam veteran Roberto Gonzales outside a VA hospital in San Antonio. Gonzales, a disabled horse trainer, wanted to spend some of his precious final moments with two of his beloved friends: his horses, Ringo and Sugar. He died two days later.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Some of the wreckage from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/26/middleeast/egyptair-airbus-signals-detected/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;EgyptAir Flight 804&lt;/a&gt; was found north of Alexandria, Egypt. There were 66 people on the plane when it crashed during a flight from Paris to Cairo.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 21: Some of the wreckage from EgyptAir Flight 804 was found north of Alexandria, Egypt. There were 66 people on the plane when it crashed during a flight from Paris to Cairo.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Cadet Alix Idrache &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/25/us/west-point-graduates-emotional-photo-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sheds tears of joy&lt;/a&gt; as he graduates from the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. &quot;I am from Haiti and never did I imagine that such honor would be one day bestowed on me,&quot; he said. He will soon be going to flight school. &quot;Knowing that one day I will be a pilot is humbling beyond words,&quot; he said. &quot;I could not help but be flooded with emotions knowing that I will be leading these men and women who are willing to give their all to preserve what we value as the American way of life.&quot;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 21: Cadet Alix Idrache sheds tears of joy as he graduates from the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. "I am from Haiti and never did I imagine that such honor would be one day bestowed on me," he said. He will soon be going to flight school. "Knowing that one day I will be a pilot is humbling beyond words," he said. "I could not help but be flooded with emotions knowing that I will be leading these men and women who are willing to give their all to preserve what we value as the American way of life."
    Hide Caption
    61 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 21:&lt;/strong&gt; A massive fuel tank, which was built for NASA&#39;s space shuttle program, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2016/05/23/shuttle-fuel-tank-los-angeles-nccorig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is transported to a science center&lt;/a&gt; in Los Angeles.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 21: A massive fuel tank, which was built for NASA's space shuttle program, is transported to a science center in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 142
    03 graphic warning single
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    Hide Caption
    63 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 27: &lt;/strong&gt;A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned after a boat capsized off the coast of Libya. The first five months of 2016 were &quot;particularly deadly,&quot; according to the U.N. refugee agency, with at least 2,510 migrant deaths through May compared to 1,855 in the same period in 2015.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 27: A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned after a boat capsized off the coast of Libya. The first five months of 2016 were "particularly deadly," according to the U.N. refugee agency, with at least 2,510 migrant deaths through May compared to 1,855 in the same period in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;May 30:&lt;/strong&gt; After the remains of 40 newborn tiger cubs were found in freezers at a Buddhist temple in Thailand&#39;s Kanchanaburi Province, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/01/asia/thailand-tiger-temple-cub-bodies-found/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;authorities started removing live tigers from the temple.&lt;/a&gt; The Wildlife Conservation Office was investigating the motives behind the temple storing the bodies and looking into the possibility that it was smuggling tiger parts, the organization&#39;s director told CNN. The &quot;Tiger Temple&quot; has long been popular with tourists who could walk among live tigers and pose for photos. The temple has said it is a sanctuary for wild animals. Suthipong Pakcharoong, the temple&#39;s vice president, told CNN that the temple would comply with the court order but that &quot;there is nothing illegal and dangerous at all.&quot;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    May 30: After the remains of 40 newborn tiger cubs were found in freezers at a Buddhist temple in Thailand's Kanchanaburi Province, authorities started removing live tigers from the temple. The Wildlife Conservation Office was investigating the motives behind the temple storing the bodies and looking into the possibility that it was smuggling tiger parts, the organization's director told CNN. The "Tiger Temple" has long been popular with tourists who could walk among live tigers and pose for photos. The temple has said it is a sanctuary for wild animals. Suthipong Pakcharoong, the temple's vice president, told CNN that the temple would comply with the court order but that "there is nothing illegal and dangerous at all."
    Hide Caption
    65 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 2: &lt;/strong&gt;A giant panda named Hao Hao holds her newborn baby in her mouth at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Giant panda cubs &lt;a href=&quot;https://nationalzoo.si.edu/animals/giantpandas/pandafacts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are very small&lt;/a&gt; in relation to their mother -- 1/900th of the size. They are also pink, hairless and blind, not opening their eyes for several weeks.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 2: A giant panda named Hao Hao holds her newborn baby in her mouth at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Giant panda cubs are very small in relation to their mother -- 1/900th of the size. They are also pink, hairless and blind, not opening their eyes for several weeks.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 7:&lt;/strong&gt; A worker at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore demonstrates a way to feed jellyfish.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 7: A worker at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore demonstrates a way to feed jellyfish.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 8: &lt;/strong&gt;A poster that says &quot;I Am Ali&quot; covers a wall at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville, Kentucky. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/08/us/muhammad-ali-celebration/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A festival&lt;/a&gt; was held there for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/03/sport/gallery/muhammad-ali/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;boxing legend Muhammad Ali,&lt;/a&gt; a Louisville native who died June 3 at the age of 74. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/09/sport/gallery/tbt-muhammad-ali/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Behind the scenes with Muhammad Ali&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 8: A poster that says "I Am Ali" covers a wall at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville, Kentucky. A festival was held there for boxing legend Muhammad Ali, a Louisville native who died June 3 at the age of 74. Behind the scenes with Muhammad Ali
    Hide Caption
    68 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A member of the Queen&#39;s Guard fainted during the Trooping the Color parade in London. He recovered and returned to duty, authorities said.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 11: A member of the Queen's Guard fainted during the Trooping the Color parade in London. He recovered and returned to duty, authorities said.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 12:&lt;/strong&gt; People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2016/06/us/cnnphotos-orlando-portraits/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Orlando nightclub shooting.&lt;/a&gt; At least 49 people were killed in what was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 12: People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. At least 49 people were killed in what was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 12:&lt;/strong&gt; Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the hip-hop musical &quot;Hamilton,&quot; performs at the Tony Awards. The Broadway smash, about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/06/13/media/hamilton-tonys/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won 11 awards&lt;/a&gt; -- one short of the record set by &quot;The Producers&quot; in 2001.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the hip-hop musical "Hamilton," performs at the Tony Awards. The Broadway smash, about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, won 11 awards -- one short of the record set by "The Producers" in 2001.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius walks without his prosthetic legs during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/15/africa/oscar-pistorius-sentencing-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his sentencing hearing&lt;/a&gt; in Pretoria, South Africa. His attorney was arguing that he was a vulnerable figure who should receive a lesser sentence for the 2014 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. In July, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/06/africa/oscar-pistorius-sentence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a judge sentenced him&lt;/a&gt; to six years in prison.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 15: Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius walks without his prosthetic legs during his sentencing hearing in Pretoria, South Africa. His attorney was arguing that he was a vulnerable figure who should receive a lesser sentence for the 2014 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. In July, a judge sentenced him to six years in prison.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 15:&lt;/strong&gt; An Israeli army soldier aims his laser sight at a camera during a night raid in Hebron, West Bank. The army was carrying out raids in the West Bank, searching houses and making arrests a week after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/08/middleeast/israel-tel-aviv-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;terrorists killed four Israelis&lt;/a&gt; at a popular food and shopping complex in Tel Aviv, Israel.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 15: An Israeli army soldier aims his laser sight at a camera during a night raid in Hebron, West Bank. The army was carrying out raids in the West Bank, searching houses and making arrests a week after terrorists killed four Israelis at a popular food and shopping complex in Tel Aviv, Israel.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 19:&lt;/strong&gt; A cat rides on a motorcycle in Rio de Janeiro. The man in the photo said he always rides with his cat.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 19: A cat rides on a motorcycle in Rio de Janeiro. The man in the photo said he always rides with his cat.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Lucy Lugo, wife of fallen police officer Endy Ekpanya, comforts their son, Julian, during his funeral service in Houston. Ekpanya, a police officer in Pearland, Texas, died after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 21: Lucy Lugo, wife of fallen police officer Endy Ekpanya, comforts their son, Julian, during his funeral service in Houston. Ekpanya, a police officer in Pearland, Texas, died after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 28:&lt;/strong&gt; Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, speaks to Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party, at a meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Farage, the most vocal architect of Britain&#39;s seismic decision to leave the European Union, gloated to the Parliament as members booed and turned their backs on him. Juncker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/28/europe/uk-brexit-eu-referendum/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fired back&lt;/a&gt; in his own speech. &quot;You were fighting for the exit, the British people voted in favor of the exit. Why are you here?&quot; he said.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 28: Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, speaks to Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party, at a meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Farage, the most vocal architect of Britain's seismic decision to leave the European Union, gloated to the Parliament as members booed and turned their backs on him. Juncker fired back in his own speech. "You were fighting for the exit, the British people voted in favor of the exit. Why are you here?" he said.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;June 29:&lt;/strong&gt; Travelers embrace outside Istanbul&#39;s Ataturk airport after a deadly terror attack there. Three terrorists armed with bombs and guns &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/28/europe/gallery/istanbul-airport-attacked/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attacked the main international terminal,&lt;/a&gt; opening fire and eventually detonating their devices. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2016/07/world/turkey-terror-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Turkey in the shadow of terror&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    June 29: Travelers embrace outside Istanbul's Ataturk airport after a deadly terror attack there. Three terrorists armed with bombs and guns attacked the main international terminal, opening fire and eventually detonating their devices. Turkey in the shadow of terror
    Hide Caption
    77 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Police respond to a scene where shots were fired in downtown Dallas. Five police officers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/08/us/philando-castile-alton-sterling-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were fatally shot&lt;/a&gt; during a protest over police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Seven other officers were injured in the ambush, as were two civilians. The attacker was killed by a bomb-carrying police robot after negotiations failed.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 7: Police respond to a scene where shots were fired in downtown Dallas. Five police officers were fatally shot during a protest over police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Seven other officers were injured in the ambush, as were two civilians. The attacker was killed by a bomb-carrying police robot after negotiations failed.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 9:&lt;/strong&gt; A young woman stands in the street as two police officers move in to arrest her near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana. She was one of hundreds of protesters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/09/us/black-lives-matter-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who blocked a Baton Rouge roadway&lt;/a&gt; to decry police brutality.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 9: A young woman stands in the street as two police officers move in to arrest her near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana. She was one of hundreds of protesters who blocked a Baton Rouge roadway to decry police brutality.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A hamerkop tosses a toad in its mouth at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 11: A hamerkop tosses a toad in its mouth at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Evidence stickers and bullet holes are seen on the windshield of the truck used in a terrorist attack in Nice, France. A man &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/21/europe/nice-france-attacker-plot-accomplices/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;deliberately drove a truck into a crowd,&lt;/a&gt; killing 84 people on Bastille Day. Authorities said the man plotted his attack for months with &quot;support and accomplices.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/17/world/cnnphotos-nice-france-day-after-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Life after the truck attack&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 15: Evidence stickers and bullet holes are seen on the windshield of the truck used in a terrorist attack in Nice, France. A man deliberately drove a truck into a crowd, killing 84 people on Bastille Day. Authorities said the man plotted his attack for months with "support and accomplices." Life after the truck attack
    Hide Caption
    81 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 15:&lt;/strong&gt; The Rev. Jesse Jackson consoles Alton Sterling&#39;s son, Cameron, at Sterling&#39;s funeral in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling, 37, was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge on July 5. Vigils and memorials &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/07/us/baton-rouge-alton-sterling-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spread across the country&lt;/a&gt; after cell phone video of the shooting was shared widely on social media. Federal authorities are still investigating what happened.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 15: The Rev. Jesse Jackson consoles Alton Sterling's son, Cameron, at Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling, 37, was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge on July 5. Vigils and memorials spread across the country after cell phone video of the shooting was shared widely on social media. Federal authorities are still investigating what happened.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 16:&lt;/strong&gt; Turkish soldiers surrender on Istanbul&#39;s Bosphorus Bridge after a failed coup attempt. At least 246 people were killed and more than 1,500 were injured in violence that broke out the night before. Thousands were detained, and the country &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/21/europe/turkey-coup-emergency/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went into a state of emergency.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 16: Turkish soldiers surrender on Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge after a failed coup attempt. At least 246 people were killed and more than 1,500 were injured in violence that broke out the night before. Thousands were detained, and the country went into a state of emergency.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, delivers a speech at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/18/politics/gallery/gop-convention/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Republican National Convention&lt;/a&gt; in Cleveland. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said as he accepted the nomination. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2016/politics/unprecedented/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Unprecedented: A race like no other&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 21: Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said as he accepted the nomination. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people." Unprecedented: A race like no other
    Hide Caption
    84 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 26:&lt;/strong&gt; A thunderstorm occurs over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 26: A thunderstorm occurs over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 27:&lt;/strong&gt; Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party&#39;s presidential nominee, holds up a glass as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/29/politics/cnnphotos-behind-the-scenes-hillary-clinton-dnc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she celebrates backstage&lt;/a&gt; at the Democratic National Convention. Among those joining her were her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, and her running mate, US Sen Tim Kaine.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 27: Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, holds up a glass as she celebrates backstage at the Democratic National Convention. Among those joining her were her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, and her running mate, US Sen Tim Kaine.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 30:&lt;/strong&gt; Skydiver Luke Aikins lands in a safety net in Simi Valley, California. He is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/31/us/skydiver-no-parachute-successful-landing-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first person to land safely without a parachute after jumping from 25,000 feet.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 30: Skydiver Luke Aikins lands in a safety net in Simi Valley, California. He is the first person to land safely without a parachute after jumping from 25,000 feet.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;July 30:&lt;/strong&gt; The barrel of a tank is seen as the vehicle moves across challenging terrain in Alabino, Russia. It was part of the International Army Games, a competition that involved troops from Russia and several other nations.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    July 30: The barrel of a tank is seen as the vehicle moves across challenging terrain in Alabino, Russia. It was part of the International Army Games, a competition that involved troops from Russia and several other nations.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the Pokemon franchise, ride an elevator during the &quot;Pikachu Outbreak&quot; event in Yokohama, Japan. Hundreds of Pikachus were appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors in the Minato Mirai area.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 7: Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the Pokemon franchise, ride an elevator during the "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama, Japan. Hundreds of Pikachus were appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors in the Minato Mirai area.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 9:&lt;/strong&gt; The Olympic diving pool turned green in Rio de Janeiro. Officials &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/11/sports/olympics/green-water-pool-rio-games.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;blamed the color change&lt;/a&gt; on a chemical imbalance in the water, but they said there were no health risks to the athletes.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 9: The Olympic diving pool turned green in Rio de Janeiro. Officials blamed the color change on a chemical imbalance in the water, but they said there were no health risks to the athletes.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 10:&lt;/strong&gt; New York City police grab a man who was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/10/politics/trump-tower-suction-cups/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;climbing the Trump Tower &lt;/a&gt;using giant suction cups. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to a law enforcement official. He was later charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 10: New York City police grab a man who was climbing the Trump Tower using giant suction cups. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to a law enforcement official. He was later charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 13:&lt;/strong&gt; A young daredevil, center, waits for her turn as another person rides a motorbike around the &quot;Devil&#39;s Barrel&quot; at a carnival in Deli Serdang, Indonesia.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 13: A young daredevil, center, waits for her turn as another person rides a motorbike around the "Devil's Barrel" at a carnival in Deli Serdang, Indonesia.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Brazil&#39;s Globo media group released surveillance footage that shows US swimmers Ryan Lochte, James Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro. The Olympians initially said they were robbed at gunpoint there by men in police uniforms. Brazilian police &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/sport/us-swimmers-olympics-robbery-questions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said the athletes concocted a story&lt;/a&gt; to cover up an act of vandalism that led to a confrontation with security guards.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 14: Brazil's Globo media group released surveillance footage that shows US swimmers Ryan Lochte, James Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro. The Olympians initially said they were robbed at gunpoint there by men in police uniforms. Brazilian police said the athletes concocted a story to cover up an act of vandalism that led to a confrontation with security guards.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Danielle Blount and her 3-month-old baby, Ember, wait to be rescued by the Louisiana Army National Guard near Walker, Louisiana. More than 30,000 people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/13/us/gallery/louisiana-flooding/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were rescued in southern Louisiana&lt;/a&gt; after heavy rains caused flooding.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 14: Danielle Blount and her 3-month-old baby, Ember, wait to be rescued by the Louisiana Army National Guard near Walker, Louisiana. More than 30,000 people were rescued in southern Louisiana after heavy rains caused flooding.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal. Bolt &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/usain-bolt-justin-gatlin-olympic-games-100-meters-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the final a short time later,&lt;/a&gt; becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 14: Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 17:&lt;/strong&gt; This still image, taken from a video posted by the Aleppo Media Center, shows a young boy in an ambulance after an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria. It took nearly an hour to dig the boy, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;identified as Omran Daqneesh,&lt;/a&gt; out from the rubble, an activist told CNN. The airstrike destroyed his home, where he lived with his parents and two siblings.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 17: This still image, taken from a video posted by the Aleppo Media Center, shows a young boy in an ambulance after an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria. It took nearly an hour to dig the boy, identified as Omran Daqneesh, out from the rubble, an activist told CNN. The airstrike destroyed his home, where he lived with his parents and two siblings.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 24:&lt;/strong&gt; A rescued woman is carried away on a stretcher after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/25/europe/italy-earthquake/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 6.2-magnitude earthquake&lt;/a&gt; in Amatrice, Italy. The earthquake devastated towns across central Italy and killed more than 250 people.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 24: A rescued woman is carried away on a stretcher after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Amatrice, Italy. The earthquake devastated towns across central Italy and killed more than 250 people.
    Hide Caption
    97 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 26:&lt;/strong&gt; More than 300 wild reindeer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/29/europe/reindeer-killed-lightning-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were killed by a single lightning strike&lt;/a&gt; in central Norway. Kjartan Knutsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian Environment Agency, said the reindeer were huddled together because of the bad weather in Hardangervidda National Park. Humans rarely visit the remote area.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 26: More than 300 wild reindeer were killed by a single lightning strike in central Norway. Kjartan Knutsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian Environment Agency, said the reindeer were huddled together because of the bad weather in Hardangervidda National Park. Humans rarely visit the remote area.
    Hide Caption
    98 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;August 29:&lt;/strong&gt; Migrants swim away from a crowded wooden boat as they are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    August 29: Migrants swim away from a crowded wooden boat as they are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats.
    Hide Caption
    99 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 5:&lt;/strong&gt; Roman Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity attend a service for the late Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India. Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to helping the poor and ill in India, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/04/europe/mother-teresa-canonization/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was declared a saint&lt;/a&gt; by Pope Francis on September 4.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 5: Roman Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity attend a service for the late Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India. Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to helping the poor and ill in India, was declared a saint by Pope Francis on September 4.
    Hide Caption
    100 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 7:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman and man in East Liverpool, Ohio, are seen passed out from a drug overdose as a child sits in the back seat of a car. The East Liverpool city administration &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/cityofeastliverpool/posts/879927698809767&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posted the photo on Facebook,&lt;/a&gt; along with one other image, in order to show the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/health/heroin-effects-police-photo-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;devastating effects of heroin addiction.&lt;/a&gt; Rhonda Pasek, the child&#39;s grandmother who is seen in the photo, was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/15/health/heroin-photo-woman-court/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sentenced to 180 days in jail&lt;/a&gt; and ordered to pay $280 in fines after pleading no contest to endangering a child and disorderly conduct and public intoxication. &lt;em&gt;Editor&#39;s note: A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN because of the age of the subject.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 7: A woman and man in East Liverpool, Ohio, are seen passed out from a drug overdose as a child sits in the back seat of a car. The East Liverpool city administration posted the photo on Facebook, along with one other image, in order to show the devastating effects of heroin addiction. Rhonda Pasek, the child's grandmother who is seen in the photo, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and ordered to pay $280 in fines after pleading no contest to endangering a child and disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Editor's note: A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN because of the age of the subject.
    Hide Caption
    101 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Wax figures of celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moved apart at Madame Tussauds London. Jolie &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/20/entertainment/angelina-jolie-brad-pitt-divorce/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had just filed for divorce,&lt;/a&gt; citing irreconcilable differences. The actors were married in August 2014.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 21: Wax figures of celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moved apart at Madame Tussauds London. Jolie had just filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The actors were married in August 2014.
    Hide Caption
    102 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 22:&lt;/strong&gt; A protester embraces a member of the National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina. Violent protests &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/21/us/gallery/charlotte-protest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;erupted in Charlotte&lt;/a&gt; following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by police in an apartment complex parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn&#39;t drop it. Scott&#39;s family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book. A two-month investigation &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/30/us/keith-lamont-scott-case-brentley-vinson/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;later determined that the police officer was justified&lt;/a&gt; in shooting Scott and that &quot;all the credible evidence&quot; led to the conclusion that Scott was armed. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said he didn&#39;t reach the conclusions alone; a total of 15 prosecutors unanimously agreed with the decision.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 22: A protester embraces a member of the National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina. Violent protests erupted in Charlotte following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by police in an apartment complex parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn't drop it. Scott's family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book. A two-month investigation later determined that the police officer was justified in shooting Scott and that "all the credible evidence" led to the conclusion that Scott was armed. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said he didn't reach the conclusions alone; a total of 15 prosecutors unanimously agreed with the decision.
    Hide Caption
    103 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 23:&lt;/strong&gt; A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey&#39;s Hatay Province.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 23: A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey's Hatay Province.
    Hide Caption
    104 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 24:&lt;/strong&gt; First lady Michelle Obama hugs former US President George W. Bush during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/23/politics/smithsonian-african-american-museum-obama/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the dedication ceremony&lt;/a&gt; of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/politics/michelle-obama-george-w-bush-friendship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 24: First lady Michelle Obama hugs former US President George W. Bush during the dedication ceremony of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush
    Hide Caption
    105 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 26: &lt;/strong&gt;A staff member at the Tate Britain art museum poses next to Anthea Hamilton&#39;s &quot;Project for a Door&quot; during a press preview in London. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/arts/turner-prize-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A deeper look into the art world&#39;s most controversial award: The Turner Prize&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 26: A staff member at the Tate Britain art museum poses next to Anthea Hamilton's "Project for a Door" during a press preview in London. A deeper look into the art world's most controversial award: The Turner Prize
    Hide Caption
    106 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;September 28:&lt;/strong&gt; Baseball fans and members of the Miami Marlins organization surround the hearse carrying Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/miami-jose-fernandez-procession/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who died in a boating accident.&lt;/a&gt; Fernandez, a 24-year-old native of Santa Clara, Cuba, was a beloved figure in Miami, where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered. He was a two-time All-Star and the National League&#39;s Rookie of the Year in 2013.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    September 28: Baseball fans and members of the Miami Marlins organization surround the hearse carrying Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident. Fernandez, a 24-year-old native of Santa Clara, Cuba, was a beloved figure in Miami, where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered. He was a two-time All-Star and the National League's Rookie of the Year in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    107 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 2:&lt;/strong&gt; People form a human tower during an annual competition in Tarragona, Spain.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 2: People form a human tower during an annual competition in Tarragona, Spain.
    Hide Caption
    108 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 5:&lt;/strong&gt; Anias and Jadon McDonald, twins who were born conjoined at the head in September 2015, are seen eight days before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/health/conjoined-twins-surgical-team/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;they were surgically separated&lt;/a&gt; at a New York hospital. The procedure, known as craniopagus surgery, is so rare that it has been conducted only 59 times since 1952. CNN was allowed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/14/health/conjoined-twins-separation-surgery/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;exclusive access&lt;/a&gt; to the surgery and the McDonald family.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 5: Anias and Jadon McDonald, twins who were born conjoined at the head in September 2015, are seen eight days before they were surgically separated at a New York hospital. The procedure, known as craniopagus surgery, is so rare that it has been conducted only 59 times since 1952. CNN was allowed exclusive access to the surgery and the McDonald family.
    Hide Caption
    109 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 7: &lt;/strong&gt;Veterinary nurse Lauren Emmett carries out a procedure on a dog in London.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 7: Veterinary nurse Lauren Emmett carries out a procedure on a dog in London.
    Hide Caption
    110 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 8:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman cries as the coffin of Roberto Laguerre is carried away for burial in Jeremie, Haiti. Laguerre, 32, died when the wall of a church next to his home fell during&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/11/world/haiti-hurricane-matthew/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Hurricane Matthew.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 8: A woman cries as the coffin of Roberto Laguerre is carried away for burial in Jeremie, Haiti. Laguerre, 32, died when the wall of a church next to his home fell during Hurricane Matthew.
    Hide Caption
    111 of 142
    10 graphic warning single
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    Hide Caption
    112 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 9: &lt;/strong&gt;Jimji, 6, cries out &quot;Papa&quot; as workers move the body of her father, Jimboy Bolasa, for burial in Manila, Philippines. Bolasa, 25, was found dead along with his neighbor. New Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte campaigned hard on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/03/asia/philippines-war-on-drugs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a no-nonsense approach to crime,&lt;/a&gt; and on several occasions he has hinted openly that he doesn&#39;t oppose his police force or even citizens taking the lives of suspected criminals. Critics see the approach as a complete disregard of due process. &quot;It&#39;s absolutely crippling to see that image and to see that little girl experiencing so much pain and loss; to know that her father was never given a trial, never had the opportunity to defend himself in front of a court,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://time.com/top-10-photos-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Daniel Berehulak said&lt;/a&gt; about the photo, which he took&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/12/07/world/asia/rodrigo-duterte-philippines-drugs-killings.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; on assignment for The New York Times.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;He was tortured and executed in the space of 30-45 minutes.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/28/asia/philippines-voices-drugs-war/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Duterte&#39;s crackdown: 6 stories from the front lines&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 9: Jimji, 6, cries out "Papa" as workers move the body of her father, Jimboy Bolasa, for burial in Manila, Philippines. Bolasa, 25, was found dead along with his neighbor. New Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte campaigned hard on a no-nonsense approach to crime, and on several occasions he has hinted openly that he doesn't oppose his police force or even citizens taking the lives of suspected criminals. Critics see the approach as a complete disregard of due process. "It's absolutely crippling to see that image and to see that little girl experiencing so much pain and loss; to know that her father was never given a trial, never had the opportunity to defend himself in front of a court," Daniel Berehulak said about the photo, which he took on assignment for The New York Times. "He was tortured and executed in the space of 30-45 minutes." Duterte's crackdown: 6 stories from the front lines
    Hide Caption
    113 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 17:&lt;/strong&gt; A passenger jet passes over a house as it prepares to land at London&#39;s Heathrow Airport.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 17: A passenger jet passes over a house as it prepares to land at London's Heathrow Airport.
    Hide Caption
    114 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 17: &lt;/strong&gt;Fans dressed as &quot;Star Wars&quot; characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca use the bathroom during a film festival in Antalya, Turkey.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 17: Fans dressed as "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca use the bathroom during a film festival in Antalya, Turkey.
    Hide Caption
    115 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 18:&lt;/strong&gt; Police stand guard at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej was enshrined. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/12/asia/gallery/thai-king-bhumibol-adulyadej/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The King&#39;s death&lt;/a&gt; was announced October 13. He was 88.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 18: Police stand guard at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej was enshrined. The King's death was announced October 13. He was 88.
    Hide Caption
    116 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 19:&lt;/strong&gt; Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/gallery/final-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the final presidential debate,&lt;/a&gt; which took place in Las Vegas. There was no handshake between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 19: Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd after the final presidential debate, which took place in Las Vegas. There was no handshake between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump.
    Hide Caption
    117 of 142
    09 graphic warning single
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    Hide Caption
    118 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 24:&lt;/strong&gt; A child&#39;s body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 24: A child's body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria.
    Hide Caption
    119 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Smoke rises from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/europe/gallery/the-saga-of-the-calais-jungle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The Jungle,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; a makeshift migrant camp in Calais, France, that authorities &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/26/europe/calais-jungle-france-close/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began dismantling&lt;/a&gt; on October 24. During evacuations, some of the migrants set shelters on fire. By the middle of the week, more than 4,400 people had been bused out of Calais to other regions of the country. The town is known for being a major transit point for migrants trying to reach Great Britain.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 26: Smoke rises from "The Jungle," a makeshift migrant camp in Calais, France, that authorities began dismantling on October 24. During evacuations, some of the migrants set shelters on fire. By the middle of the week, more than 4,400 people had been bused out of Calais to other regions of the country. The town is known for being a major transit point for migrants trying to reach Great Britain.
    Hide Caption
    120 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 27:&lt;/strong&gt; Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 27: Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    121 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;October 31:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman is caned in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    October 31: A woman is caned in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds.
    Hide Caption
    122 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 3:&lt;/strong&gt; The Chicago Cubs celebrate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/02/sport/world-series-game-7-chicago-cubs-cleveland-indians/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after winning Game 7 of the World Series.&lt;/a&gt; The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings to end the longest championship drought in major US sports. The Cubs hadn&#39;t won the World Series since 1908.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 3: The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings to end the longest championship drought in major US sports. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908.
    Hide Caption
    123 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 8:&lt;/strong&gt; A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center in New York City. Supporters of Hillary Clinton had their hopes shattered after Republican nominee Donald Trump&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/election-day-2016-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; was elected the 45th President of the United States.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 8: A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center in New York City. Supporters of Hillary Clinton had their hopes shattered after Republican nominee Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    124 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 9:&lt;/strong&gt; An image of Donald Trump is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York after Trump became President-elect of the United States.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 9: An image of Donald Trump is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York after Trump became President-elect of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    125 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 10:&lt;/strong&gt; US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a meeting at the White House.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;My No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful,&quot; Obama said.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 10: US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama during a meeting at the White House. "My No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful," Obama said.
    Hide Caption
    126 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 10: &lt;/strong&gt;Orange County Fire and Rescue &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/OCFireRescue/status/796850042539745281&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted this image&lt;/a&gt; of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2016/11/10/bald-eagle-stuck-in-storm-drain-florida-orig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;bald eagle trapped in a storm drain&lt;/a&gt; in Orange County, Florida. The other eagle pictured flew away. CNN affiliate WFTV reported that the bird was trapped for about 90 minutes.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 10: Orange County Fire and Rescue tweeted this image of a bald eagle trapped in a storm drain in Orange County, Florida. The other eagle pictured flew away. CNN affiliate WFTV reported that the bird was trapped for about 90 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    127 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A member of Iraq&#39;s special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul, Iraq. An Iraqi-led offensive was launched in October &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to reclaim Mosul,&lt;/a&gt; Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 11: A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul, Iraq. An Iraqi-led offensive was launched in October to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    Hide Caption
    128 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Crowds in Fremantle, Australia, look at a supermoon. NASA scientists said the moon &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/14/world/gallery/supermoon-november-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was brighter than it had appeared at any point in the last 68 years.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 14: Crowds in Fremantle, Australia, look at a supermoon. NASA scientists said the moon was brighter than it had appeared at any point in the last 68 years.
    Hide Caption
    129 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 14:&lt;/strong&gt; A cat named James wears a collar and tie as he looks out the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The embassy has been home to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for more than four years now.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 14: A cat named James wears a collar and tie as he looks out the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The embassy has been home to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for more than four years now.
    Hide Caption
    130 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 20:&lt;/strong&gt; Police use a water cannon on people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/07/us/dakota-access-pipeline-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt; is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. But the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 20: Police use a water cannon on people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. But the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
    Hide Caption
    131 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Six children were killed after a school bus &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/us/chattanooga-school-bus-crash/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed and flipped over&lt;/a&gt; in Chattanooga, Tennessee. More than a dozen other students were injured -- some with severe head or spinal injuries -- and the driver faces charges of reckless driving and vehicular homicide.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 21: Six children were killed after a school bus crashed and flipped over in Chattanooga, Tennessee. More than a dozen other students were injured -- some with severe head or spinal injuries -- and the driver faces charges of reckless driving and vehicular homicide.
    Hide Caption
    132 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 28:&lt;/strong&gt; SWAT team members walk up the steps of a parking garage after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/28/us/ohio-state-university-active-shooter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an attack on the campus of Ohio State University.&lt;/a&gt; Authorities said Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an 18-year-old student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians before using a butcher knife to cut several people. At least 11 people were hospitalized. Artan was fatally shot by a campus police officer.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 28: SWAT team members walk up the steps of a parking garage after an attack on the campus of Ohio State University. Authorities said Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an 18-year-old student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians before using a butcher knife to cut several people. At least 11 people were hospitalized. Artan was fatally shot by a campus police officer.
    Hide Caption
    133 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 30:&lt;/strong&gt; The ashes of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro are driven through the streets of Havana, Cuba. Cubans &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/28/americas/gallery/cuba-remembers-castro/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gathered across the country&lt;/a&gt; to see his remains make their way to Santiago de Cuba.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 30: The ashes of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro are driven through the streets of Havana, Cuba. Cubans gathered across the country to see his remains make their way to Santiago de Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    134 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 30:&lt;/strong&gt; A burned car sits in a parking lot after a wildfire swept through Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Gatlinburg city officials declared mandatory evacuations in several areas as firefighters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/28/us/southern-fires-gatlinburg-smokies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;battled at least 14 fires in and around the city.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 30: A burned car sits in a parking lot after a wildfire swept through Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Gatlinburg city officials declared mandatory evacuations in several areas as firefighters battled at least 14 fires in and around the city.
    Hide Caption
    135 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;November 30:&lt;/strong&gt; Players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense mourn their fallen teammates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/30/world/gallery/colombia-plane-crash-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a tribute&lt;/a&gt; at the team&#39;s stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. A charter airplane carrying 77 people, including most players from Chapecoense, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/americas/gallery/colombia-plane-crash-site/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed near Rionegro, Colombia,&lt;/a&gt; on November 28. Seventy-one people were killed, officials said. Six survived: three players, two crew members and one journalist.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    November 30: Players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense mourn their fallen teammates during a tribute at the team's stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. A charter airplane carrying 77 people, including most players from Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, on November 28. Seventy-one people were killed, officials said. Six survived: three players, two crew members and one journalist.
    Hide Caption
    136 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;December 4: &lt;/strong&gt;Edgar Maddison Welch, a 28-year-old from Salisbury, North Carolina, surrenders to police outside a pizzeria in the nation&#39;s capital. He was later charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Washington&#39;s Metropolitan Police Department said Welch admitted he had come &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/04/politics/gun-incident-fake-news/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to investigate &quot;Pizza Gate,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; a fictitious online conspiracy theory. Two firearms were recovered inside the restaurant, and an additional weapon was recovered from the suspect&#39;s vehicle, police said.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    December 4: Edgar Maddison Welch, a 28-year-old from Salisbury, North Carolina, surrenders to police outside a pizzeria in the nation's capital. He was later charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said Welch admitted he had come to investigate "Pizza Gate," a fictitious online conspiracy theory. Two firearms were recovered inside the restaurant, and an additional weapon was recovered from the suspect's vehicle, police said.
    Hide Caption
    137 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;December 5: &lt;/strong&gt;The remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse are seen in Oakland, California. A fire that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/us/oakland-fire-victims/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed 36 people&lt;/a&gt; ravaged the warehouse during a dance party on December 2. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/world/gallery/year-in-pictures-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 2015: The year in pictures&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    December 5: The remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse are seen in Oakland, California. A fire that killed 36 people ravaged the warehouse during a dance party on December 2. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said. See 2015: The year in pictures
    Hide Caption
    138 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;December 12:&lt;/strong&gt; Children dressed as Santa Claus participate in a parade that collected food for the needy in Lisbon, Portugal.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    December 12: Children dressed as Santa Claus participate in a parade that collected food for the needy in Lisbon, Portugal.
    Hide Caption
    139 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;December 15: &lt;/strong&gt;Arabic writing that reads &quot;some day we will return&quot; is seen on a bus window as civilians evacuate Aleppo, Syria. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/middleeast/gallery/battle-for-aleppo/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The evacuations&lt;/a&gt; began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    December 15: Arabic writing that reads "some day we will return" is seen on a bus window as civilians evacuate Aleppo, Syria. The evacuations began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Hide Caption
    140 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;December 19:&lt;/strong&gt; A gunman gestures after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/19/middleeast/gallery/andrey-karlov-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;assassinating Andrey Karlov,&lt;/a&gt; the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at a photo exhibition in Ankara, Turkey. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter was heard shouting, &quot;Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!&quot; Russia is the most powerful ally of the Syrian regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up embattled leader Bashar al-Assad. Karlov, 62, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/19/europe/who-was-andrey-karlov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had served in Ankara &lt;/a&gt;since July 2013.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    December 19: A gunman gestures after assassinating Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at a photo exhibition in Ankara, Turkey. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter was heard shouting, "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russia is the most powerful ally of the Syrian regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up embattled leader Bashar al-Assad. Karlov, 62, had served in Ankara since July 2013.
    Hide Caption
    141 of 142
    &lt;strong&gt;December 28:&lt;/strong&gt; Women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.
    Photos: 2016: The year in pictures
    December 28: Women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.
    Hide Caption
    142 of 142
    01 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED02 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED03 year in pictures 201604 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED05 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED06 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED07 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED08 year in pictures 201609 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED11 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED12 year in pictures 201613 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED134 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED14 year in pictures 201615 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED16 year in pictures 201617 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED18 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED19 year in pictures 201620 year in pictures 201621 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED22 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED24 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED25 year in pictures 2016135 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED26 year in pictures 201627 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED28 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED29 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED30 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED31 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED32 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED33 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED34 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED35 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED36 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED37 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED38 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED39 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED40 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED42 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED43 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED44 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED45 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED46 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED47 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED48 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED49 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED136 year in pictures 201651 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED52 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED54 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED55 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED56 year in pictures 2016 57 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED58 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED137 year in pictures 201660 year in pictures 201661 year in pictures 201662 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED63 year in pictures 2016 64 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED03 graphic warning single66 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 060368 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED69 year in pictures 201605 muhammad ali celebration13 week in photos 061772 year in pictures 201673 year in pictures 201602 week in photos 061775 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 062477 year in pictures 201603 week in photos 070107 hp istanbul airport attack138 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED81 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED83 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED82 year in pictures RESTRICTED02 week in photos 072201 week in photos 072285 year in pictures 201603 week in photos 072987 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED04 WIP 080589 year in pictures 201604 week in photos 081202 week in photos 081292 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED93 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTEDSurveillance swimmers gas station95 year in pictures 201617 week in photos 081897 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED98 year in pictures 2016100 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED99 year in pictures 201610 weekinphotos 0909139 week in photos103 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED104 year in pictures 2016105 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED107 year in pictures 201611 week in photos 093006 week in photos 0930110 year in pictures 201603 McDonald family conjoined twins11 week in photos 1014113 year in pictures 201610 graphic warning single01 yip 121213 week in photos 1021115 year in pictures 2016116 year in pictures 201601 week in photos 102109 graphic warning single22 week in photos 1028120 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED121 year in pictures 201615 week in photos 1104123 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED02 week in photos 111134 week in photos 1111126 year in pictures 2016eagle trapped orange county florida04 mosul operation 1111129 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTED02 week in photos 1118132 year in pictures 2016 RESTRICTEDChattanooga bus crash140 year in pictures 2016141 year in pictures 2016143 year in pictures 2016142 year in pictures 201602 yip 121202 week in photos 120901 yip 1219 RESTRICTED28 week in photos 121608 andrey karlov shooting 121908 week in photos 1230
    Of course, the 15 years since the September 11 attacks have been dominated by war, strife and economic disruption. But what makes 2017 so unique is that America -- long a force for stability -- is poised to inaugurate one of the most impulsive presidents ever to walk into the Oval Office.
    Far from acting as a brake against turmoil sweeping the globe, America under Trump could exacerbate it. Nicholas Dungan, an Atlantic Council senior fellow, said uncertainty about the President-elect could widen divides in the transatlantic alliance, the bedrock of 70 years of Western stability.
    Read More
    "Donald Trump is in many respects the anti-Barack Obama," said Dungan, who teaches at Sciences Po, an international research university in France. "With Obama, there was tremendous trust but very little performance. With Trump it looks like there will be a deficit of trust and a surfeit of action."

    World on edge

    It's no wonder that Trump has the world on edge, despite arguments among supporters that the unpredictable statesmanship he has previewed in the presidential transition could strengthen the US position around the globe by keeping rivals off balance.
    He has questioned US alliances that kept the peace for decades in Europe and Asia and suggested he will "expand" the US nuclear arsenal. He has spent his transition feuding with spy agencies that concluded Russia interfered in the election. And he signaled to China that the taboo topic of Taiwan is on the table, casting doubt on 40 years of diplomatic protocol.
    Trump, Putin both seek to boost their nuclear capability
    Trump, Putin both seek to boost their nuclear capability
    The Trump effect could be all the more pronounced because the political equilibrium of much of the world has been upset, straining institutions and assumptions in international relations that have endured for decades. To judge how much has changed, and why the prospects of 2017 look so uncertain, it's worth looking back a year.
    When 2016 dawned, Obama, fresh from an Iran nuclear deal and seeing Obamacare upheld by the Supreme Court had every reason to expect a Democratic successor would secure his legacy. Republicans were confidently waiting for an establishment champion to emerge from their primary to send Trump back to reality TV.
    In Britain, David Cameron was basking in a surprising parliamentary majority won in a 2015 election. Most end-of-year polls predicted the Remain camp would win a referendum on membership in the European Union.
    In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Time Magazine's reigning Person of the Year, was lauded for her moral example in embracing desperate refugees from the Middle East and was Europe's undisputed leader.
    And in Italy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was readying a trip to the US to receive Obama's blessing after harnessing hope and change as a successful political message of his own.

    Unthinkable happened again and again and again

    But within months, the unthinkable happened -- again, and again, and again.
    In a blink of an eye, Cameron was gone, felled by a referendum in which voters who felt economically and culturally dispossessed opted to leave the EU.
    UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Quote graphic David Cameron
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Quote graphic Nigel Farage
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Quote graphic EU Donald Tusk
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Quote graphic Donald Trump
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Quote graphic Sadiq Khan
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Quote graphic Philip Hammond
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Quote graphic EU Martin Schulz
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Quote graphic Lee Hsien Loong
    Photos: UK votes to leave EU: How politicians have reacted
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    Quote graphic David CameronQuote graphic Nigel FarageQuote graphic EU Donald TuskQuote graphic Donald TrumpQuote graphic Sadiq KhanQuote graphic Philip HammondQuote graphic EU Martin SchulzQuote graphic Lee Hsien Loong
    Trump won the US election after a vitriolic campaign that tore at social, cultural and political divides and left the rest of the world confused about American power and identity.
    Renzi is history, crushed Cameron-style by his own referendum defeat which dealt a second hammer blow to the EU.
    And Merkel, rocked by a year-end terror attack in Berlin, faces a fight for political survival in a fall election hinging on immigration politics and a right wing resurgence spurred by her open door refugee policy.
    Know these 4 political terms for 2017
    Know these 4 political terms for 2017

      JUST WATCHED

      Know these 4 political terms for 2017

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Know these 4 political terms for 2017 01:55
    In France, where Islamic terrorism has become more frequent, President Francois Hollande acknowledged his dismal approval rating and nixed a re-election bid. The best hedge against an earthquake election win in May by far right national front leader Marine Le Pen is France's two-round election system that could unite opposition against her.
    A March election in the Netherlands promises a strong showing by far right leader Geert Wilders built on skepticism towards Brussels that is threatening the existence of the EU.
    Still if Merkel or an establishment rival prevails in Germany, and the hot favorite in the polls to win the French presidency, Francois Fillon, is also victorious, 2017 could be remembered as the year the populist revolt began to ebb.

    Adversaries mobilize

    As the West reels, its adversaries are mobilizing.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Obama's predictions his venture in Syria would end in a quagmire. Now, he seems on the way to restoring the lost Russian influence that he watched ebb in despair after the fall of the Soviet Union.
    In Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping is accelerating that country's accumulation of regional power and challenging US influence and allies in the South China Sea. A volatile President in the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, is trashing a prized US alliance.
    Trump's rejection of a vast Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact has already empowered China and undermined eight years of Obama's Asia pivot.
    Trump and China: What&#39;s at stake?
    Trump and China: What's at stake?

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump and China: What's at stake?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump and China: What's at stake? 02:26
    The instability and uncertainty makes the choices Trump makes once he is inaugurated in January especially crucial.
    Should the new administration follow through on the President-elect's tough rhetoric on China and take protectionist steps that could incite a trade war, tensions in Asia could spike considerably.
    If Trump walks out on the Iran nuclear deal or infringes the Paris climate pact, he could send transatlantic relations into a spiral. Aligning the US closer to Moscow could also alarm European allies unless he makes a full-throated defense of NATO on his first trip to the continent.
    What could Trump do about North Korea?
    What could Trump do about North Korea?

      JUST WATCHED

      What could Trump do about North Korea?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What could Trump do about North Korea? 02:29
    Asian allies Japan and South Korea are nervously trying to work out what Trump's campaign trail rhetoric means for crucial national security infrastructure in Asia. North Korea, meanwhile, is brewing what could be Trump's first big foreign crisis with its race for a functioning nuclear arsenal.
    In the Middle East, Trump's vow to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv could light a match to Palestinian-Israeli antagonism and put US Arab allies in a tough spot.

    Could Trump's strategy work?

    Of course, there's no certainty that Trump will plunge the world into a new spiral of instability. Major policy shifts can be disorienting, but they aren't always negative.
    Every President's foreign policy is in some ways a correction to that of his predecessor. So Trump's spontaneity could perhaps be an antidote to Obama's caution, which some critics said frittered away US power.
    Questioning trade deals, alliances and conventions could actually end up strengthening the US at home and in the world, Trump supporters argue. And just because the One China policy has dictated relations between Washington and Beijing for decades does not mean it should always be so, they say. Trump's naval buildup, meanwhile, could reassure US allies who feel bullied by China.
    In transition: President-elect Trump
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump, right, meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Silicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    And in an era of strongman leaders like Xi, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a harder-to-read US President might keep American rivals off balance.
    Foreign policy often begins at home. And if tax cuts and slashing regulation ignites explosive economic growth, a Trump boom could help lift anemic economies in Euorope and Asia.
    Those who hope Trump will not upset the geopolitical apple cart also question whether responsibility will sober the President-elect.
    "There's just a whole different attitude and vibe when you're not in power as when you're in power," Obama said in his year-end press conference. "What we have to see is how will the President-elect operate and how will his team operate when they've been fully briefed on all these issues, they have their hands on all the levers of government and they've got to got to start making decisions."