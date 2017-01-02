Get ready for another year of global tumult

Washington (CNN) The political tumult that rocked the world in 2016 might be an appetizer for 2017.

December 28: Women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.

December 12: Children dressed as Santa Claus participate in a parade that collected food for the needy in Lisbon, Portugal.

November 14: A cat named James wears a collar and tie as he looks out the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The embassy has been home to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for more than four years now.

November 9: An image of Donald Trump is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York after Trump became President-elect of the United States.

October 31: A woman is caned in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds.

October 24: A child's body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria.

October 17: Fans dressed as "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca use the bathroom during a film festival in Antalya, Turkey.

October 17: A passenger jet passes over a house as it prepares to land at London's Heathrow Airport.

October 7: Veterinary nurse Lauren Emmett carries out a procedure on a dog in London.

October 2: People form a human tower during an annual competition in Tarragona, Spain.

August 29: Migrants swim away from a crowded wooden boat as they are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats.

August 13: A young daredevil, center, waits for her turn as another person rides a motorbike around the "Devil's Barrel" at a carnival in Deli Serdang, Indonesia.

August 7: Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the Pokemon franchise, ride an elevator during the "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama, Japan. Hundreds of Pikachus were appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors in the Minato Mirai area.

July 30: The barrel of a tank is seen as the vehicle moves across challenging terrain in Alabino, Russia. It was part of the International Army Games, a competition that involved troops from Russia and several other nations.

July 26: A thunderstorm occurs over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan.

July 11: A hamerkop tosses a toad in its mouth at Kruger National Park in South Africa.

June 21: Lucy Lugo, wife of fallen police officer Endy Ekpanya, comforts their son, Julian, during his funeral service in Houston. Ekpanya, a police officer in Pearland, Texas, died after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

June 19: A cat rides on a motorcycle in Rio de Janeiro. The man in the photo said he always rides with his cat.

June 11: A member of the Queen's Guard fainted during the Trooping the Color parade in London. He recovered and returned to duty, authorities said.

June 7: A worker at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore demonstrates a way to feed jellyfish.

May 27: A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned after a boat capsized off the coast of Libya. The first five months of 2016 were "particularly deadly," according to the U.N. refugee agency, with at least 2,510 migrant deaths through May compared to 1,855 in the same period in 2015.

May 17: Plebes from the US Naval Academy perform situps with a 12-foot log on top of them during the annual Sea Trials training exercise.

April 28: A police officer reacts during a clash with protesters in Lyon, France. People were protesting proposed reforms to the country's labor laws, and strikes forced cancellations and delays at two airports serving Paris.

April 28: New Volkswagen cars are parked at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

April 14: A chimpanzee screams at a worker in Sendai, Japan, after it climbed an electric pole to avoid being captured. The chimp escaped from a zoo in Sendai and was on the loose for nearly two hours.

April 14: Dash, a bichon frise, gets a makeover from Melanie Newman, a dog groomer in Melbourne.

March 31: Rescue workers and volunteers try to free people trapped under a collapsed overpass in Kolkata, India. More than a dozen people were killed and many more were missing after the overpass, which was under construction, collapsed in a congested area of the city.

March 27: Migrants gather for a party at the border station of Idomeni, Greece.

March 24: A reveler's face is smeared with colored powder as he dances during Holi celebrations in Gauhati, India. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.

March 24: A dinosaur balloon floats through Petah Tikva, Israel, during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

March 4: A snowy owl looks into a camera at an animal park in Neumunster, Germany.

February 21: A chicken tries to eat a dead rat on a ranch in Roseburg, Oregon.

February 16: A diamond is studied in Ramat Gan, Israel. International Diamond Week attracted buyers from all over the world.

February 4: Riot police in Athens, Greece, try to avoid a Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters during a nationwide strike. Clashes broke out as tens of thousands of people protested pension reforms that were part of the country's latest economic bailout.

February 2: Dancers take part in a dress rehearsal of "Swan Lake" before it opened at the Joyce Theater in New York.

January 16: A horseman jumps over a bonfire during the annual Las Luminarias festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. In honor of Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, horses are traditionally ridden through bonfires to purify and protect them in the year ahead.

January 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin, top, trains with his country's judo team in Sochi, Russia.

January 5: Conservationists examine a tranquilized orangutan during a rescue-and-release operation in Sungai Magkutub, Indonesia. Orangutans were being relocated after they lost their habitat to forest fires in 2015.

January 1: Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro.

Of course, the 15 years since the September 11 attacks have been dominated by war, strife and economic disruption. But what makes 2017 so unique is that America -- long a force for stability -- is poised to inaugurate one of the most impulsive presidents ever to walk into the Oval Office.

Far from acting as a brake against turmoil sweeping the globe, America under Trump could exacerbate it. Nicholas Dungan, an Atlantic Council senior fellow, said uncertainty about the President-elect could widen divides in the transatlantic alliance, the bedrock of 70 years of Western stability.

"Donald Trump is in many respects the anti-Barack Obama," said Dungan, who teaches at Sciences Po, an international research university in France. "With Obama, there was tremendous trust but very little performance. With Trump it looks like there will be a deficit of trust and a surfeit of action."

World on edge

It's no wonder that Trump has the world on edge, despite arguments among supporters that the unpredictable statesmanship he has previewed in the presidential transition could strengthen the US position around the globe by keeping rivals off balance.

He has questioned US alliances that kept the peace for decades in Europe and Asia and suggested he will "expand" the US nuclear arsenal. He has spent his transition feuding with spy agencies that concluded Russia interfered in the election. And he signaled to China that the taboo topic of Taiwan is on the table, casting doubt on 40 years of diplomatic protocol.

The Trump effect could be all the more pronounced because the political equilibrium of much of the world has been upset, straining institutions and assumptions in international relations that have endured for decades. To judge how much has changed, and why the prospects of 2017 look so uncertain, it's worth looking back a year.

When 2016 dawned, Obama, fresh from an Iran nuclear deal and seeing Obamacare upheld by the Supreme Court had every reason to expect a Democratic successor would secure his legacy. Republicans were confidently waiting for an establishment champion to emerge from their primary to send Trump back to reality TV.

In Britain, David Cameron was basking in a surprising parliamentary majority won in a 2015 election. Most end-of-year polls predicted the Remain camp would win a referendum on membership in the European Union.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Time Magazine's reigning Person of the Year , was lauded for her moral example in embracing desperate refugees from the Middle East and was Europe's undisputed leader.

And in Italy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was readying a trip to the US to receive Obama's blessing after harnessing hope and change as a successful political message of his own.

Unthinkable happened again and again and again

But within months, the unthinkable happened -- again, and again, and again.

In a blink of an eye, Cameron was gone, felled by a referendum in which voters who felt economically and culturally dispossessed opted to leave the EU.

Trump won the US election after a vitriolic campaign that tore at social, cultural and political divides and left the rest of the world confused about American power and identity.

Renzi is history, crushed Cameron-style by his own referendum defeat which dealt a second hammer blow to the EU.

And Merkel, rocked by a year-end terror attack in Berlin, faces a fight for political survival in a fall election hinging on immigration politics and a right wing resurgence spurred by her open door refugee policy.

In France, where Islamic terrorism has become more frequent, President Francois Hollande acknowledged his dismal approval rating and nixed a re-election bid . The best hedge against an earthquake election win in May by far right national front leader Marine Le Pen is France's two-round election system that could unite opposition against her.

A March election in the Netherlands promises a strong showing by far right leader Geert Wilders built on skepticism towards Brussels that is threatening the existence of the EU.

Still if Merkel or an establishment rival prevails in Germany, and the hot favorite in the polls to win the French presidency, Francois Fillon, is also victorious, 2017 could be remembered as the year the populist revolt began to ebb.

Adversaries mobilize

As the West reels, its adversaries are mobilizing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Obama's predictions his venture in Syria would end in a quagmire. Now, he seems on the way to restoring the lost Russian influence that he watched ebb in despair after the fall of the Soviet Union.

In Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping is accelerating that country's accumulation of regional power and challenging US influence and allies in the South China Sea. A volatile President in the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, is trashing a prized US alliance.

Trump's rejection of a vast Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact has already empowered China and undermined eight years of Obama's Asia pivot.

The instability and uncertainty makes the choices Trump makes once he is inaugurated in January especially crucial.

Should the new administration follow through on the President-elect's tough rhetoric on China and take protectionist steps that could incite a trade war, tensions in Asia could spike considerably.

If Trump walks out on the Iran nuclear deal or infringes the Paris climate pact, he could send transatlantic relations into a spiral. Aligning the US closer to Moscow could also alarm European allies unless he makes a full-throated defense of NATO on his first trip to the continent.

Asian allies Japan and South Korea are nervously trying to work out what Trump's campaign trail rhetoric means for crucial national security infrastructure in Asia. North Korea, meanwhile, is brewing what could be Trump's first big foreign crisis with its race for a functioning nuclear arsenal.

In the Middle East, Trump's vow to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv could light a match to Palestinian-Israeli antagonism and put US Arab allies in a tough spot.

Could Trump's strategy work?

Of course, there's no certainty that Trump will plunge the world into a new spiral of instability. Major policy shifts can be disorienting, but they aren't always negative.

Every President's foreign policy is in some ways a correction to that of his predecessor. So Trump's spontaneity could perhaps be an antidote to Obama's caution, which some critics said frittered away US power.

Questioning trade deals, alliances and conventions could actually end up strengthening the US at home and in the world, Trump supporters argue. And just because the One China policy has dictated relations between Washington and Beijing for decades does not mean it should always be so, they say. Trump's naval buildup, meanwhile, could reassure US allies who feel bullied by China.

And in an era of strongman leaders like Xi, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a harder-to-read US President might keep American rivals off balance.

Foreign policy often begins at home. And if tax cuts and slashing regulation ignites explosive economic growth, a Trump boom could help lift anemic economies in Euorope and Asia.

Those who hope Trump will not upset the geopolitical apple cart also question whether responsibility will sober the President-elect.

"There's just a whole different attitude and vibe when you're not in power as when you're in power," Obama said in his year-end press conference. "What we have to see is how will the President-elect operate and how will his team operate when they've been fully briefed on all these issues, they have their hands on all the levers of government and they've got to got to start making decisions."