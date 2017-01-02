GOP senator: I'll 'wait and see' what Trump says on Russia's role in hacking

Story highlights Lankford says he's going to "wait and see" what Trump says about hacking

Trump said he has inside information on the matter, which he said he would reveal later this week

(CNN) Republican Sen. James Lankford said he will "wait and see" what President-elect Donald Trump knows about the Russian hacking in the United States.

Trump stands apart from the US intelligence community over whether Russia was behind the hacking aimed at meddling with the US election.

"It could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he told reporters on New Year's Eve. Asked to describe what undisclosed information he knew, Trump said: "You'll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday."

Lankford, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" on Monday: "He can come out on Tuesday and Wednesday and get a chance to present that out but at this point I want to just wait and see what that is."

