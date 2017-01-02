Blue states should take Trump's tax cut money and run

Story highlights Froma Harrop says states led by Democrats have more dollars to gain if Trump slashes taxes on the wealthy

Some of that money could go to implement progressive policies, she says

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @FromaHarrop The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) A few days after winning the presidency, Donald Trump visited Manhattan's posh 21 Club and told the swells dining there, "We'll get your taxes down. Don't worry about it."

So far he seems intent on following through. Congressional Republicans are working on a tax-reform plan that in practice would benefit the well-to-do. And Trump's pick of spending hawk Mick Mulvaney to head the Office of Budget and Management suggests that government programs may indeed be slashed to make such tax cuts palatable to fiscal conservatives.

Democratic lawmakers representing liberal parts of America habitually denounce this sort of thing: Spending reductions combined with tax cuts benefiting upper incomes. The question is, "should they?" and the answer is "no." The blue states should take the money and run.

Most of the proposed federal tax reforms would leave more wealth in the affluent blue states. They could capture some of it through their own taxes and economic activity unleashed by residents with more money in their pockets.