Story highlights One fan of the President-elect named his Dohuk restaurant Trump Fish

And a Peshmerga fighter even named his newborn boy Trump

Dohuk, northern Iraq (CNN) Could he help make Iraqi Kurdistan great again?

Some people here are so convinced he will that they are showing their love for Donald Trump in unusual ways.

One, Nadyar Zawiti, has jumped on the Trump train particularly enthusiastically, naming his fish restaurant in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk after the US President-elect.

Zawiti heard Trump say during the campaign that he was a big fan of Kurdish forces, and called for the US to arm them in their fight against ISIS.

Excellent: A restaurant named Trump Fish in Dohuk in the Kurdistan Region of northern #Iraq. https://t.co/IPloI7RWBl pic.twitter.com/WunkdRzVLL — Nader Itayim (@ncitayim) December 18, 2016

He's hoping the incoming president will make good on his promise -- so much so that he named his new restaurant Trump Fish.