(CNN) A good birth story is an enduring piece of family lore that can be trotted out time and time again for birthdays, embarrassing wedding speeches and any given lull at holiday dinners.

Few are as good, though, as this: "Remember when we had twins born in separate YEARS?"

Obviously the possibility comes around every New Year, but this year at least three separate sets of twins came into this world with the honor.

Mazel tov to these families and their new little ones, whose birth dates will undoubtedly frustrate and confuse teachers and friends for years to come.