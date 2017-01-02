Husband and wife watch live on phone as thieves break into home

Story highlights The burglars took a TV and other electronics

No arrests have been made

(CNN) What's worse than having your home burglarized? Helplessly watching it happen live on your phone.

A Kansas City firefighter and his wife experienced this on New Year's Eve when two men broke into their home while they were away.

Ryan Koehler and his wife Kelsey watched the entire burglary on a phone app.

"I was like, oh it's just the dog walking around," Kelsey Koehler told CNN affiliate WDAF . "And that's when I saw them kicking the door, and I literally just started shaking."

A text sent to their phones let them know there was movement in the house, then they watched it all via a security camera in the living room.

