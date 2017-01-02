Story highlights Oliver Giroud scores scorpion kick goal

(CNN) A "scorpion" is suddenly a new danger for English Premier League goalkeepers.

Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford was the first to experience the venom of a scorpion kick in Manchester United's 3-1 win at Old Trafford on December 26.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan connected with a cross that was behind him but the Armenian still managed to flick the ball with the back of his heel into the net.

On Sunday it was Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey that was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after Olivier Giroud produced an equally outrageous scorpion kick to give Arsenal the lead in a 2-0 win that kept Arsene Wenger's side in the Premier League title race.

Giroud attributed his goal to "maximum luck."