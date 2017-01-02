Story highlights Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Jermain Defoe scores two penalties

Daniel Sturridge puts Liverpool ahead

Sadio Mane nets second

(CNN) Liverpool paid the penalty for conceding two spot kicks, Monday in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland as Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to cut Chelsea's lead in the Premier League to three points.

The game was Sadio Mane's last for Liverpool before he heads off to the African Cup of Nations in Gabon and the Senegal forward was both hero and villain in an entertaining game.

Mane had looked to have given Liverpool all three points with a close-range finish following a second-half corner, but then gave away a penalty -- he was penalized for handball -- allowing Jermain Defoe to score his second penalty of the game.

The draw left Liverpool five points behind Chelsea, who play away at fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at White Hart Lane.

Manchester City beat Burnley 2-1 despite playing nearly an hour with 10 men after Fernandinho was red carded. City's win leaves Pep Guardiola's side seven points behind Chelsea.

