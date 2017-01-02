Story highlights Customer asks restaurant delivery driver to pick up flu medicine en route

Feeley's Fish & Chip Shop delivered -- and has received praise from around the world

London (CNN) Plenty of us turn to takeout when we're feeling too sick to cook. But a Belfast woman's order has gone viral after she asked for a side order of medicine with her food.

Feeley's Fish & Chip Shop received the unusual request from Fiona Cuffe on December 30. In the "'additional comments" section, she'd written, "Will you please stop in Spar on the way and get me Benylin cold & flu tablets and I'll give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets I'm dying sick xx."

Feeley's shared a photo of the receipt on Facebook with the caption "Words absolutely fail me."

Despite being taken aback, the restaurant fulfilled the order -- and posted a picture of the much-needed flu pills before delivering them.

The original photo has been shared nearly 3,000 times on Facebook, with many commenters from around the world praising Feeley's customer service. Even Fiona's father John posted his thanks.

