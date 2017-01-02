Story highlights Claim cannot independently be verified by CNN

Of 39 killed, 27 were foreigners, 11 were locals. One remains unidentified

Istanbul (CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly New Year's attack at an upscale Istanbul nightclub which left 39 dead.

As authorities in Turkey continue their search for the attacker, the terror group offered no further clues about the identity of the assailant. The claim -- made in a statement posted to Twitter -- cannot independently be verified by CNN.

"In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday," the statement posted to Twitter reads.

Earlier on Monday, the Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK, distanced itself from the attack, which took place at the Reina nightclub during the early hours of January 1.

"No Kurdish forces have anything to do with this attack," it said in a statement. "The Kurdish freedom fight is also the fight for democratization of Turkey. That's why we won't target innocent and civilian people."