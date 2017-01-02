Did a coal fire sink the Titanic?

Story highlights Author claims newly-revealed pictures shed light on Titanic tragedy

Senan Molony says a coal bunker fire weakened the ship

(CNN) Did an intense fire on board R.M.S. Titanic lead to one of the worst disasters in maritime history?

A black mark can be seen on the side of Titanic in this newly-revealed photograph. Picture courtesy of Steve Raffield.

A new documentary by author and journalist Senan Molony suggests the emergence of pictures hidden in a forgotten album for a century prove that the supposedly unsinkable passenger ship was weakened by a smoldering coal fire even before it left on its catastrophic maiden voyage.

Molony said the existence of a fire inside one of the coal bunkers is well documented -- but its significance underplayed.

In the documentary Titanic: The New Evidence, broadcast on the UK's Channel 4 on New Year's Day, Molony reveals pictures taken in early April 1912 shortly before Titanic started its trans-Atlantic voyage. They show a mark on the White Star ocean liner's starboard side near the seat of the fire, and the point of the collision.

