Did a coal fire sink the Titanic?

(CNN) Did an intense fire on board R.M.S. Titanic lead to one of the worst disasters in maritime history?

A black mark can be seen on the side of Titanic in this newly-revealed photograph. Picture courtesy of Steve Raffield.

A new documentary by author and journalist Senan Molony suggests the emergence of pictures hidden in a forgotten album for a century prove that the supposedly unsinkable passenger ship was weakened by a smoldering coal fire even before it left on its catastrophic maiden voyage.

Titanic, which at the time of its sinking in 1912 was the biggest ship afloat, hit an iceberg in the north Atlantic on the night of April 14 and went down with the loss of about 1,500 lives. Some 700 people survived.

Molony said the existence of a fire inside one of the coal bunkers is well documented -- but its significance underplayed.

In the documentary Titanic: The New Evidence, broadcast on the UK's Channel 4 on New Year's Day, Molony reveals pictures taken in early April 1912 shortly before Titanic started its trans-Atlantic voyage. They show a mark on the White Star ocean liner's starboard side near the seat of the fire, and the point of the collision.

