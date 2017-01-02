Breaking News

Britney Spears rings in 2017 with Sam Asghari: Five things to know about her new beau

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 4:01 PM ET, Mon January 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • Britney Spears spent New Year's Eve with beau, Sam Asghari
  • Asghari is a male model, personal trainer and is the leading man in Spears' latest music video, 'Slumber Party'

(CNN)Britney Spears appears to be spending quite a bit of time with a new man.

His name is Sam Asghari and he co-stars with Spears in the video to her latest single, "Slumber Party."
    Here are five things to know about Asghari:
    He's really into fitness
    Asghari works as trainer for Royal Personal Training...and he's constantly posting pics after breaking a sweat.
    Read More

    Nobody could judge effort. #workyouraoff

    A photo posted by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on

    He's been in music videos before
    Spears' "Slumber Party" wasn't his first foray into showbiz. Asghari also starred in Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" music video in 2016.
    His fitness inspiration
    Asghari says his fitness inspiration is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
    Asghari and Spears aren't hiding their budding relationship
    The two rang in 2017 together. Spears posted a pic of them looking cozy from the night to her Instagram.

    Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉

    A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

    He's the new face of an Under Armour campaign
    Asghari took to Instagram to announce that he's in a new winter campaign for Under Armour, along with a short clip from the ad.