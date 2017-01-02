Story highlights Britney Spears spent New Year's Eve with beau, Sam Asghari

Asghari is a male model, personal trainer and is the leading man in Spears' latest music video, 'Slumber Party'

(CNN) Britney Spears appears to be spending quite a bit of time with a new man.

His name is Sam Asghari and he co-stars with Spears in the video to her latest single, "Slumber Party."

Here are five things to know about Asghari:

He's really into fitness

Asghari works as trainer for Royal Personal Training...and he's constantly posting pics after breaking a sweat.