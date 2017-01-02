Story highlights Billie Lourd wrote about the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds for the first time on Monday

(CNN) Billie Lourd thanked her supporters Monday for giving her "strength" while dealing with the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram with a heartfelt message, along with an old picture.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Lourd had not released a statement since Fisher and Reynolds died last week.