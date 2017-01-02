Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta – Making the hybrid hypercar that is the Ferrari LaFerrari more desirable is no easy task, but Ferrari rose to the challenge by removing the roof, creating the open-top Aperta version. The adjusted aerodynamics and strengthened chassis ensure it's as capable as the hardtop coupe. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta – You can have it with a removable carbon fiber or fabric roof, although you will need to remove either to savor the brutally fast 789bhp V12 and 120kW electric motor combination.

Unfortunately all cars have already sold out to select Ferrari clients, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ford GT – The Ford GT is the modern-day interpretation of the legendary Le Mans-winning Ford GT40. Now in its third generation, the new Ford GT is powered by a more eco-friendly V6 EcoBoost engine but, at 600hp, it should be no less exhilarating or capable of striking fear into the hearts of mere mortals.

Ford GT – Just 500 people will be able to buy the new Ford GT, making the carbon fiber supercar very rare and very desirable. If you miss out this time, another chance to buy one will present itself in 2018 -- just have a spare few hundred thousand pounds ready to go.

Maserati Alfieri – The Maserati Alfieri was born as a stunning concept at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2014. The 2+2 GT car wowed show-goers with its 1950s Maserati-inspired styling that contrasted with its 21st-century cabin and engines.

Maserati Alfieri – It was initially thought the Maserati Alfieri would arrive as early as 2016, but various reports from UK motoring titles suggest it could delayed once more, so try to avoid falling for those Italian curves just yet.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – There are plenty of fast SUVs out there, and even some luxury crossovers, but that does little to dampen our enthusiasm for the sportiest -- and undoubtedly the most expensive -- version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – Powered by the 510hp behemoth found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which was inspired by Ferrari technologies, and with all-wheel drive spinning all four wheels, it should be a very capable machine -- one served with a side of Italian style and a sophisticated suspension system.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster – There are plenty of open-top cars available that will ensure you get home with a tree's worth of twigs, foliage and insects in your hair, but few will offer the same 187mph top speed of the Mercedes-AMG GT roadster, which will be available with 467bhp or 557bhp from the same four-litre twin-turbo V8.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster – The fabric roof will protect you from the elements at the touch of a button, closing in around 11 seconds at up to 31mph. A fancy Nappa leather interior and numerous other Mercedes-Benz luxuries complete what could be an impressive summer cruiser -- providing the sun comes out, of course.

Lexus LC 500 – The Lexus LC 500 is the LFA supercar's successor and therefore has size-18 shoes to fill.

Lexus LC 500 – It will be available in two flavors: a 473bhp V8 gas-guzzler that is sure to delight petrolheads, and a hybrid known as the 500h that cares more about the trees. Though sportier than your typical Lexus, it's still likely to glide along like few other cars can.

Audi A8 – As the most luxurious Audi and a rival to the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series, the A8 has a lot to live up to. But if the Prologue concept it is inspired by is anything to go by, it will come with looks to kill.

Audi A8 – It will also be the first production Audi to offer a "Level 3" self-driving system that will let the driver take their eyes off the road (though not legal or advisable should you wish to live a long and prosperous life).



Whatever the final car looks like, no doubt it will be packed with more mod-cons than the average home, and probably as comfortable, too.

Jaguar I-Pace – While we may have to wait until 2018 to actually this one on the roads, but in 2017 we will see the final realization for Jaguar's electric I-Pace concept car, which can go 240 miles between charges.

Jaguar I-Pace – Two electric motors will give the I-Pace a positively explosive 395bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, while the lack of engine up front has allowed Jaguar to be clever with the overall design, resulting in a more refined interior space.

Jaguar I-Pace – Meanwhile, it features a panoramic roof embedded with LED lights to mimic a starry night, a feature recalls the much more expensive Rolls-Royce.

Tesla Model X –



The all-electric SUV offers true seven-seater motoring without emitting a single puff of CO2 or burning a drip of fuel, making it as clean as a car gets. In fact, it comes with a HEPA air filter system capable of removing nasty particulates from the air, as well as allergens and germs. America is already enjoying the Tesla Model X (or complaining about its falcon wing doors), but in 2017 it will finally arrive in Europe.