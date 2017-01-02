Cars to look forward to in 2017
Cars to look forward to in 2017
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta – You can have it with a removable carbon fiber or fabric roof, although you will need to remove either to savor the brutally fast 789bhp V12 and 120kW electric motor combination.
Unfortunately all cars have already sold out to select Ferrari clients, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Maserati Alfieri – It was initially thought the Maserati Alfieri would arrive as early as 2016, but various reports from UK motoring titles suggest it could delayed once more, so try to avoid falling for those Italian curves just yet.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – Powered by the 510hp behemoth found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which was inspired by Ferrari technologies, and with all-wheel drive spinning all four wheels, it should be a very capable machine -- one served with a side of Italian style and a sophisticated suspension system.
Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster – The fabric roof will protect you from the elements at the touch of a button, closing in around 11 seconds at up to 31mph. A fancy Nappa leather interior and numerous other Mercedes-Benz luxuries complete what could be an impressive summer cruiser -- providing the sun comes out, of course.
Lexus LC 500 – It will be available in two flavors: a 473bhp V8 gas-guzzler that is sure to delight petrolheads, and a hybrid known as the 500h that cares more about the trees. Though sportier than your typical Lexus, it's still likely to glide along like few other cars can.
Audi A8 – It will also be the first production Audi to offer a "Level 3" self-driving system that will let the driver take their eyes off the road (though not legal or advisable should you wish to live a long and prosperous life).
Whatever the final car looks like, no doubt it will be packed with more mod-cons than the average home, and probably as comfortable, too.
Jaguar I-Pace – Two electric motors will give the I-Pace a positively explosive 395bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, while the lack of engine up front has allowed Jaguar to be clever with the overall design, resulting in a more refined interior space.
Jaguar I-Pace – Meanwhile, it features a panoramic roof embedded with LED lights to mimic a starry night, a feature recalls the much more expensive Rolls-Royce.
Tesla Model X – It can also drive itself where it has white road lines to follow, features a sophisticated infotainment system hooked up to a 17-inch display, and can travel more than twice as far as any other electric car on the planet.