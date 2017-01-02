Breaking News

9 luxury cars that will dominate the roads in 2017

By Ben Griffin, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Mon January 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Making &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/03/autos/laferrari-aperta-paris-motor-show/&quot;&gt;the hybrid hypercar&lt;/a&gt; that is the Ferrari LaFerrari more desirable is no easy task, but Ferrari rose to the challenge by removing the roof, creating the open-top Aperta version. The adjusted aerodynamics and strengthened chassis ensure it&#39;s as capable as the hardtop coupe.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Making the hybrid hypercar that is the Ferrari LaFerrari more desirable is no easy task, but Ferrari rose to the challenge by removing the roof, creating the open-top Aperta version. The adjusted aerodynamics and strengthened chassis ensure it's as capable as the hardtop coupe.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
You can have it with a removable carbon fiber or fabric roof, although you will need to remove either to savor the brutally fast 789bhp V12 and 120kW electric motor combination.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta You can have it with a removable carbon fiber or fabric roof, although you will need to remove either to savor the brutally fast 789bhp V12 and 120kW electric motor combination.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Unfortunately all cars have already sold out to select Ferrari clients, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Unfortunately all cars have already sold out to select Ferrari clients, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ford.com/performance/gt/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ford GT&lt;/a&gt; is the modern-day interpretation of the legendary Le Mans-winning Ford GT40. Now in its third generation, the new Ford GT is powered by a more eco-friendly V6 EcoBoost engine but, at 600hp, it should be no less exhilarating or capable of striking fear into the hearts of mere mortals.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Ford GT The Ford GT is the modern-day interpretation of the legendary Le Mans-winning Ford GT40. Now in its third generation, the new Ford GT is powered by a more eco-friendly V6 EcoBoost engine but, at 600hp, it should be no less exhilarating or capable of striking fear into the hearts of mere mortals.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Just &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/04/13/luxury/ford-gt-supercar-application/&quot;&gt;500 people&lt;/a&gt; will be able to buy the new Ford GT, making the carbon fiber supercar very rare and very desirable. If you miss out this time, another chance to buy one will present itself in 2018 -- just have a spare few hundred thousand pounds ready to go.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Ford GT Just 500 people will be able to buy the new Ford GT, making the carbon fiber supercar very rare and very desirable. If you miss out this time, another chance to buy one will present itself in 2018 -- just have a spare few hundred thousand pounds ready to go.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.maserati.com/maserati/international/en/brand/alfieri-concept-car&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maserati Alfieri&lt;/a&gt; was born as a stunning concept at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2014. The 2+2 GT car wowed show-goers with its 1950s Maserati-inspired styling that contrasted with its 21st-century cabin and engines.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Maserati Alfieri The Maserati Alfieri was born as a stunning concept at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2014. The 2+2 GT car wowed show-goers with its 1950s Maserati-inspired styling that contrasted with its 21st-century cabin and engines.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
It was initially thought the Maserati Alfieri would arrive as early as 2016, but various reports from UK motoring titles suggest it could delayed once more, so try to avoid falling for those Italian curves just yet.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Maserati Alfieri It was initially thought the Maserati Alfieri would arrive as early as 2016, but various reports from UK motoring titles suggest it could delayed once more, so try to avoid falling for those Italian curves just yet.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
There are plenty of fast SUVs out there, and even some luxury crossovers, but that does little to dampen our enthusiasm for the sportiest -- and undoubtedly the most expensive -- version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.alfaromeousa.com/cars/alfa-romeo-stelvio&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Quadrifoglio&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio There are plenty of fast SUVs out there, and even some luxury crossovers, but that does little to dampen our enthusiasm for the sportiest -- and undoubtedly the most expensive -- version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Powered by the 510hp behemoth found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which was inspired by Ferrari technologies, and with all-wheel drive spinning all four wheels, it should be a very capable machine -- one served with a side of Italian style and a sophisticated suspension system.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Powered by the 510hp behemoth found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which was inspired by Ferrari technologies, and with all-wheel drive spinning all four wheels, it should be a very capable machine -- one served with a side of Italian style and a sophisticated suspension system.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
There are plenty of open-top cars available that will ensure you get home with a tree&#39;s worth of twigs, foliage and insects in your hair, but few will offer the same 187mph top speed of the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.mbusa.com/mercedes/vehicles/class/class-GTS/bodystyle-CPE&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mercedes-AMG GT&lt;/a&gt; roadster, which will be available with 467bhp or 557bhp from the same four-litre twin-turbo V8.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster There are plenty of open-top cars available that will ensure you get home with a tree's worth of twigs, foliage and insects in your hair, but few will offer the same 187mph top speed of the Mercedes-AMG GT roadster, which will be available with 467bhp or 557bhp from the same four-litre twin-turbo V8.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
The fabric roof will protect you from the elements at the touch of a button, closing in around 11 seconds at up to 31mph. A fancy Nappa leather interior and numerous other Mercedes-Benz luxuries complete what could be an impressive summer cruiser -- providing the sun comes out, of course.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster The fabric roof will protect you from the elements at the touch of a button, closing in around 11 seconds at up to 31mph. A fancy Nappa leather interior and numerous other Mercedes-Benz luxuries complete what could be an impressive summer cruiser -- providing the sun comes out, of course.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.lexus.co.uk/car-models/lc/lc-500/#Introduction&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lexus LC 500&lt;/a&gt; is the LFA supercar&#39;s successor and therefore has size-18 shoes to fill.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Lexus LC 500 The Lexus LC 500 is the LFA supercar's successor and therefore has size-18 shoes to fill.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
It will be available in two flavors: a 473bhp V8 gas-guzzler that is sure to delight petrolheads, and a hybrid known as the 500h that cares more about the trees. Though sportier than your typical Lexus, it&#39;s still likely to glide along like few other cars can.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Lexus LC 500 It will be available in two flavors: a 473bhp V8 gas-guzzler that is sure to delight petrolheads, and a hybrid known as the 500h that cares more about the trees. Though sportier than your typical Lexus, it's still likely to glide along like few other cars can.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
As the most luxurious Audi and a rival to the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.audiusa.com/models/audi-a8l&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the A8&lt;/a&gt; has a lot to live up to. But if the Prologue concept it is inspired by is anything to go by, it will come with looks to kill.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Audi A8As the most luxurious Audi and a rival to the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series, the A8 has a lot to live up to. But if the Prologue concept it is inspired by is anything to go by, it will come with looks to kill.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
It will also be the first production Audi to offer a &quot;Level 3&quot; self-driving system that will let the driver take their eyes off the road (though not legal or advisable should you wish to live a long and prosperous life).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Whatever the final car looks like, no doubt it will be packed with more mod-cons than the average home, and probably as comfortable, too.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Audi A8It will also be the first production Audi to offer a "Level 3" self-driving system that will let the driver take their eyes off the road (though not legal or advisable should you wish to live a long and prosperous life).

Whatever the final car looks like, no doubt it will be packed with more mod-cons than the average home, and probably as comfortable, too.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
While we may have to wait until 2018 to actually this one on the roads, but in 2017 we will see the final realization for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jaguarusa.com/all-models/i-pace-concept-car/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jaguar&#39;s electric I-Pace&lt;/a&gt; concept car, which can go 240 miles between charges.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Jaguar I-Pace While we may have to wait until 2018 to actually this one on the roads, but in 2017 we will see the final realization for Jaguar's electric I-Pace concept car, which can go 240 miles between charges.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Two electric motors will give the I-Pace a positively explosive 395bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, while the lack of engine up front has allowed Jaguar to be clever with the overall design, resulting in a more refined interior space.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Jaguar I-Pace Two electric motors will give the I-Pace a positively explosive 395bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, while the lack of engine up front has allowed Jaguar to be clever with the overall design, resulting in a more refined interior space.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Meanwhile, it features a panoramic roof embedded with LED lights to mimic a starry night, a feature recalls the much more expensive Rolls-Royce.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Jaguar I-Pace Meanwhile, it features a panoramic roof embedded with LED lights to mimic a starry night, a feature recalls the much more expensive Rolls-Royce.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
America is already enjoying the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/modelx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tesla Model X&lt;/a&gt; (or complaining about its falcon wing doors), but in 2017 it will finally arrive in Europe.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The all-electric SUV offers true seven-seater motoring without emitting a single puff of CO2 or burning a drip of fuel, making it as clean as a car gets. In fact, it comes with a HEPA air filter system capable of removing nasty particulates from the air, as well as allergens and germs.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Tesla Model XAmerica is already enjoying the Tesla Model X (or complaining about its falcon wing doors), but in 2017 it will finally arrive in Europe.

The all-electric SUV offers true seven-seater motoring without emitting a single puff of CO2 or burning a drip of fuel, making it as clean as a car gets. In fact, it comes with a HEPA air filter system capable of removing nasty particulates from the air, as well as allergens and germs.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
It can also drive itself where it has white road lines to follow, features a sophisticated infotainment system hooked up to a 17-inch display, and can travel more than twice as far as any other electric car on the planet.
Photos: Cars to look forward to in 2017
Tesla Model XIt can also drive itself where it has white road lines to follow, features a sophisticated infotainment system hooked up to a 17-inch display, and can travel more than twice as far as any other electric car on the planet.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
2017 cars ferrari 12017 cars ferrari 2 2017 cars ferrari 3 2017 cars ford 1 2017 cars ford 22017 cars maserati 12017 cars maserati 22017 cars alfa romeo 2017 cars alfa romeo 22017 cars mercedes 1 2017 cars mercedes 22017 cars lexus 22017 cars lexus 1 2017 cars audi 12017 cars audi 2 2017 cars jaguar 1 2017 cars jaguar 22017 cars jaguar 4best cars 2016 tesla 1best cars 2016 tesla 2

The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Let's be honest: we were rather spoiled this year.

From the wallet-friendly, V8-toting Ford Mustang to the 197mph open-top Audi R8 Spyder, we've seen numerous rides that piqued the interest of car-lovers the world over.
But the unveilings seem set to continue. With cars that drive themselves to cars that push luxury to new levels, 2017 will provide no shortage of ways for petrolheads to indulge.
    Check out the gallery above for 9 of the models we're most excited to see on the roads.