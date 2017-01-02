South Korea scandal: Choi Soon-sil's daughter arrested in Denmark

Story highlights
(CNN)The daughter of the woman at the center of South Korea's presidential scandal has been arrested in Denmark after months in hiding, according to special prosecutors.
An arrest warrant was issued for Chung Yoo-ra -- daughter of Choi Soon-sil -- in December for alleged interference of business.
Choi was a friend and informal adviser to South Korean President Park Geun-hye, and has been described as a Rasputin-like character to the leader.
At a press conference on December 21, Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for South Korea's special counsel team, told media that her daughter Chung was suspected to be in Germany.
"South Korean prosecutors plan to seek co-operation with German prosecutors on her arrest and freezing assets belonged to both Choi and Chung in Germany," he said at the time.
Special treatment
Choi Soon-sil's daughter is reported to have received 2.8 million euros from Samsung and has also been accused of receiving special treatment to secure admission to Ewha Woman's University, a top school in Seoul.
The head of the university resigned amid the scandal.
Choi Soon-sil, a close confident of President Park Geun-hye, is on trial on charges of abuse of power and attempted fraud following accusations she had access to secret government documents and intervened in state affairs.
After weeks of protest, parliament voted on 9 December to impeach Ms Park.