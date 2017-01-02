South Korea scandal: Choi Soon-sil's daughter arrested in Denmark

Story highlights Daughter of Park's confidante, Choi Soon-sil, arrested in Denmark

Chung Yoo-ra's arrest warrant issued for alleged interference in business

(CNN) The daughter of the woman at the center of South Korea's presidential scandal has been arrested in Denmark after months in hiding, according to special prosecutors.

An arrest warrant was issued for Chung Yoo-ra -- daughter of Choi Soon-sil -- in December for alleged interference of business.

Choi was a friend and informal adviser to South Korean President Park Geun-hye, and has been described as a Rasputin-like character to the leader.

At a press conference on December 21, Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for South Korea's special counsel team, told media that her daughter Chung was suspected to be in Germany.

"South Korean prosecutors plan to seek co-operation with German prosecutors on her arrest and freezing assets belonged to both Choi and Chung in Germany," he said at the time.