Computer outage disrupts customs at US airports

Story highlights "Nationwide system shutdown" due to customs computer glitch

Outage is affecting international travelers in the United States

(CNN) A US Customs computer outage was affecting operations at airports nationwide Monday night, officials said, creating long lines of thousands of disgruntled passengers.

Airport officials and travelers across the country reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours.

Customs and Border Protection officers processed international travelers through "alternative procedures" while the agency scrambled to repair what it called "a temporary outage with its processing systems."

@cnnbrk please let US Customs know the Miami airport could use a little help. Thousands of us waiting in a "line". pic.twitter.com/VGLUOUiaoP — Garret Prather (@garretp) January 3, 2017

"Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," CBP spokesman Daniel Hetlage said in a statement.

The outage affected passengers on more than 30 flights into Miami International Airport beginning at 6 p.m., spokeswoman Suzy Trutie said. The Port Authority of NY/NJ reported minor delays at Newark Liberty International Airport and 90 minute delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Read More