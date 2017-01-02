Computer outage disrupts customs at US airports

Story highlights "Nationwide system shutdown" due to customs computer glitch

Outage is affecting international travelers in the United States

(CNN) A US Customs computer outage was affecting operations at airports nationwide Monday night, officials said.

"We have heard that there is a nationwide system shutdown that is affecting all international arriving passengers," said Reese McCranie, a spokeswoman for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Miami International Airport officials tweeted that "@CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience."

@cnnbrk please let US Customs know the Miami airport could use a little help. Thousands of us waiting in a "line". pic.twitter.com/VGLUOUiaoP — Garret Prather (@garretp) January 3, 2017

CNN has reached out to US Customs and Border Protection with no response.

The outage affected the Atlanta and Miami airports earlier in the evening. But passengers going through customs at Hartsfield-Jackson were no longer being delayed because the customs computers there were up and running again, US Customs Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley told CNN.

