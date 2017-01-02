Computer outage disrupts customs at US airports

Story highlights US Customs computers back online after four-hour outage

"Nationwide system shutdown" due to customs computer glitch

(CNN) A computer outage Monday night left thousands of international travelers stuck in US airports for hours on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

All affected airports were back online after US Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports, spokesman Daniel Hetlage said.

The outage lasted from 5 p.m. ET to 9 p.m., creating long lines of disgruntled holiday travelers. Airport officials and travelers across the country reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours.

@cnnbrk please let US Customs know the Miami airport could use a little help. Thousands of us waiting in a "line". pic.twitter.com/VGLUOUiaoP — Garret Prather (@garretp) January 3, 2017

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards," Hetlage said. "At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

CBP officers processed international travelers through "alternative procedures" while the agency scrambled to get systems back online.

