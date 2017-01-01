Hollywood sign vandalized to read 'Hollyweed'

Story highlights A prankster changed the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday

The vandal was caught on security-camera footage between midnight and 2 a.m. local time

(CNN) The Hollywood sign got a little green over New Years.

A prankster managed to change the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday to read "Hollyweed," said L.A. Police Officer Christopher Garcia, who works in the agency's security service division.

The vandal -- probably a man -- used tarps to change the O's in the sign to E's, he said.

The vandal was caught on security-camera footage between midnight and 2 a.m. local time, but police can't tell his race or height because it was dark and raining, Garcia said.

The "Hollyweed" sign remained up until around 2 p.m. eastern time, when authorities took down the tarps used to change the lettering.

Read More