Hollywood sign vandalized to read 'Hollyweed'

Story highlights A prankster changed the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday

The vandal was caught on security-camera footage between midnight and 2 a.m. local time

(CNN) The Hollywood sign got a little green over New Years.

A prankster managed to change the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday to read "Hollyweed," said L.A. Police Officer Christopher Garcia, who works in the agency's security service division.

The police surmise that the vandal -- probably a man -- used tarps to change the O's in the sign to E's, he said.

The vandal was caught on security-camera footage between midnight and 2 a.m. local time, but police can't tell his race or height because it was dark and raining, Garcia said.

The "Hollyweed" sign was still up as of noon eastern time. Garcia explained said the police haven't been able to send a crew up to the hillside to fix it because it's a holiday. "We are backed up," he explained.

Read More