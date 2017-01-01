2016 Chicago murder rate is highest in 19 years

Story highlights There were 762 murders in 2016, the most in the city since 1997

(CNN) Chicago marked 2016 as the deadliest year in nearly two decades, data released by the Chicago Police Department shows.

The city saw a surge in gun violence in 2016: 762 murders, 3,550 shooting incidents, and 4,331 shooting victims, according to a statement released by the department on Sunday.

There were 480 murders in 2015, the most in the city since 1997.

The bloodshed has brought trauma to the lives of thousands of people.