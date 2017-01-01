'The Good Life Goes On' in Palm Springs

Story highlights Nancy Baron continues her tour through the storied American resort town of Palm Springs

(CNN) Nestled on the western edge of the Coachella Valley and surrounded by mountains, Palm Springs, California, remains as picturesque as ever. The mountains block clouds and pollution, and the sky always seems to be a bright, clear blue. The city's unique architecture with vibrant colors make it an internationally-recognized resort town, but it's a place many call home.

That includes documentary photographer Nancy Baron . She began living in Palm Springs part-time in 2005 and has come to view the city as a fountain of endless inspiration.

"It's a place that exists both as a fantasy and an actual place," Baron said. "I was really struck by how different it was from the city I experienced as a tourist. That really fascinated me -- the rich life beyond the resorts and the main street. For a small town, there are endless opportunities for discovery."

The city of Palm Springs was first developed in the 1930s, and became a popular destination for Hollywood stars, but it wasn't until the 1950s that it gained wider appeal, evolving in the process into the image of the American Dream. The Alexander Construction Co. built more than 2,000 modern, stylish and affordable tract homes that opened this "desert paradise" to the middle class. Today, these Alexander homes are revered.

Photographer Nancy Baron

Baron has been photographing life in Palm Springs with a "hopeful bias" for the last eight years. Recently, she turned her camera to the tight-knit community of mid-century modern style enthusiasts. In her series "Palm Springs > The Good Life Goes On," Baron focuses on city residents who live in Alexander or other mid-century modern homes, drive vintage cars and wear vintage clothes.

