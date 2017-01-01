White House staff readies for whirlwind moving day

Story highlights Chief White House usher Stephen Rochon describes the White House moving process

President-elect Donald Trump hasn't commented on the redecorating he might do

Honolulu, Hawaii (CNN) While the world watches President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office on Inauguration Day, almost 100 White House staffers will be watching the clock while they have only six hours to transform and prepare the 132-room mansion into the new first family's home.

On the morning of January 20, President Barack Obama and the current first family will say goodbye to the place they've called home for eight years, at 10:30 in the morning.

Immediately after they leave their former home, White House staff rushes to prepare it for Trump and his family according to their own preferences and style.

Movers plan to take the Obamas' belongings out to trucks on the South Lawn facing away from the White House and move the incoming first family's belongings inside from trucks on the other side of the driveway.

"It's more like organized chaos," Chief White House usher Stephen Rochon told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" in an interview that aired Sunday.

