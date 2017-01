Trump to 'repeal a lot' of Obama's actions on day one, top aide says

Story highlights Trump will repeal Obama's actions after taking the oath of office, a top aide said

The aide said Trump will ban members of his administration from lobbying for five years

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump plans to repeal a raft of President Barack Obama's executive actions in his first day in office, Trump's incoming White House press secretary said Sunday.

Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming White House press secretary, said on ABC's "This Week" that Trump will immediately "repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation."

It was one of two moves Spicer said Trump will make immediately after he takes the oath of office.

He didn't specify which executive actions Trump will repeal.

However, Trump has long been critical of Obama's moves on immigration, energy regulation and foreign policy, and could look for ways to undo those and other actions.

