Obama defends his legacy on Twitter

Story highlights Obama touted his economic successes

He also praised same-sex marriage

Washington (CNN) Calling the presidency "the privilege of my life," Barack Obama took to Twitter Sunday to lay out his legacy in his own terms.

Obama began a seven-message series of tweets by saying: "As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years."

As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

He touted "the longest streak of job growth in our history" and said that "after decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care."

Facing the worst financial crisis in 80 years, you delivered the longest streak of job growth in our history. pic.twitter.com/Vk3PfRgZqF — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

After decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care. pic.twitter.com/5e4nEcCxIM — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

The two-term Democratic president also highlighted moves toward green energy, the ends of foreign conflicts and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

We traded foreign oil for clean energy, we doubled fuel efficiency standards, & we acted on a global scale to save the one planet we've got. pic.twitter.com/7alrOtHNIr — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we've made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Obama concluded by writing: "It's been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody."

It's been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Read More