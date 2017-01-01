Ex-Clinton aide: Campaign made mistakes but faced 'perfect storm'

Story highlights Karen Finney said that the Democratic Party has a lot of work to do going forward

Finney's view on Clinton's election loss differs from comments from her former colleagues

Washington (CNN) A former senior adviser in Hillary Clinton's campaign blamed the election loss on a "perfect storm" of factors, adding that the team could have run a better campaign.

"There are any number of things that you could point to to say that it was a mistake that we made that probably has some merit to it, because it was such a perfect storm of a lot of different things," Karen Finney told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Sunday on "State of the Union." "But one of the things I think is important as we think about going forward is I don't think this is an issue where there's just a magic bullet ... A majority of those people agreed with her on the economy, thought she'd be better on the economy. And she's won 2.8 million more in the popular vote."

Finney didn't provide further specifics. But she said the Democratic Party has a lot of work to do going forward.

"I think we need to learn some of the lessons coming out of this election, no question, in terms of how we talk to working families -- whether they are black, white, brown and where those families are located -- how we talk to them about the issues that they care about," she said. "But I don't think that this is an example of 'there was one or two things that was just flip a switch and everything will be perfect.'"

Finney's view on Clinton's election loss differs from comments from her former colleagues. Clinton's former campaign manager, Robby Mook, told Tapper in December that Russian intervention in the election played a role.

Read More