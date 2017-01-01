Liberal groups want delay of Sessions hearing

Story highlights Sessions' confirmation hearing is set for January 10

Liberal groups want to delay it, citing an incomplete questionnaire

Washington (CNN) Liberal groups are calling for a delay in Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearings for the post of attorney general, citing gaps in his record that the Alabama Republican didn't address in a questionnaire sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sessions, like other nominees of President-elect Donald Trump, is on course for a committee vote before Trump is inaugurated on January 20.

But three liberal groups -- the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, People For the American Way and Alliance for Justice -- say his January 10 confirmation hearing should be delayed.

The groups say Sessions failed to provide media interviews, speeches, op-eds and more from his time as US attorney in Alabama, the state's attorney general and from his first term as senator, from 1997 through 2002.

They said Sessions listed just 20 media interviews, 16 speeches outside the Senate, two op-eds, an academic article and a training manual, as well as just 11 clips of interviews with print publications -- including none prior to 2003.

