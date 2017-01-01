Biographer says Trump booted him from golf course

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) The author of a decades-old biography critical of Donald Trump says the now-President-elect asked him to leave a Trump-owned Florida golf course Friday, alleging his presence was "inappropriate."

Harry Hurt III, who penned "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," says he was preparing for a round at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach late last week and introduced himself to the billionaire Republican, who was on a practice range.

"Hurt, who has a scratch handicap and plays in colorful knickers, walked over to Trump on the practice range prior to his group's assigned tee time, only to suffer a tongue lashing from the President-elect," read a posting on Hurt's Facebook page Saturday.

Hurt said he shook Trump's hand and offered his congratulations, a gesture he said wasn't reciprocated by the President-elect.

"Trump said, 'You were rough on me, Harry. Really rough. That shit you wrote,' " read the Facebook post.

