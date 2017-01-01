Istanbul club was a hot spot for celebs, Turkey's elite

Story highlights Popular club Reina was frequented by famous faces from Turkey and abroad

(CNN) Before it became the scene of a New Year's Eve bloodbath, the Reina nightclub in Istanbul was a glittering waterside venue frequented by Turkey's wealthy secular millennials and international celebrities.

Nestled on the western shore of the Bosphorus strait -- the waterway separating Europe from Asia -- the glamorous club was regarded as among the top places to be seen in Istanbul and one of the city's most sought-after spots to ring in 2017.

Ortakoy, where Reina is located, is a vibrant seaside neighborhood that caters to a wide range of people, from the uber-rich who party at clubs like Reina to students who buy stuffed baked potatoes from vendors along the Bosphorus.

Reina itself was one of the first clubs to open along the famous strait more than a decade ago. Exclusive and spectacularly expensive by Turkish standards, it offers spectacular views of the Bosphorus and the Bogaziçi suspension bridge. Those wishing to avoid queues at the door can arrive by boat.

Clubgoers lucky enough to get past the burly bouncers may rub shoulders with a few famous faces . Such celebs as Kylie Minogue, Bon Jovi and members of U2 have all partied the night away there.

This 2005 file photo shows guests at club Reina on the shore of the Bosphorus.